    ADR610

    Car driving video recorder

    ADR61BLX1
    Your personal road safety guardian
      ADR610 Car driving video recorder

      ADR61BLX1

      Your personal road safety guardian

      Enjoy a guarded drive , Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Rely on smart automatic functions, and excellent video performance to provide you with crystal clear evidence when you need it. See all benefits

        Your personal road safety guardian

        with collision detection & fatigue alert

        • Full-HD 1080p
        • Automatic collision detection
        • Fatigue index and driver alert
        Automatic recording when you start your vehicle

        Automatic recording when you start your vehicle

        As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically.

        Collision detection and automatic emergency recording

        Collision detection and automatic emergency recording

        In case of a collision, an emergency recording is automatically saved to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.

        Fatigue index and driver alert

        Fatigue index and driver alert

        The fatigue index shows the evolution of a driver’s fatigue , and will indicate a visual and acoustic warning message when the driver should be taking a rest.

        Vivid details with 1080p Full HD definition

        Vivid details with 1080p Full HD definition

        Capture vivid details with 1080p Full HD definition

        Instant replay with proof stamped evidence

        Instant replay with proof stamped evidence

        Instant replay to clarify responsibility on the spot, with proof stamped evidence, to support & speed up insurance claim process

        Designed to work under tough driving conditions

        Philips automotive driving recorder is equipped with high quality components, to ensure resistance against vibrations and extreme temperature conditions.

        CCC/CE/FCC certified for safe installation and use

        Philips Automotive Driving Recorder is compliant with international certifications and tested against electromagnetic interference like GPS or cell phone.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Designation
          ADR610
          Technology
          Automotive Driving Recorder
          Languages
          English, Chinese, Japanese
          Interface
          Mini USB 2.0, HDMI, Speaker
          Operating Temperature
          0 ~ 65  °C
          Storage Temperature
          -20 ~ 70  °C
          File Format
          .MOV, H.264 video compression
          Fixed Lens
          FOV 100° (Diagonal) wide angle
          Internal Memory
          64Mb SPI Flash
          Random Access Memory
          64Mx16bit (1Gbits) DDR2 SDRAM
          Recording Time
          200min @16GB in full HD
          Display
          2” LCD
          G-sensor
          Yes
          Auto exposure
          Yes
          Auto white balance
          Yes
          Improved night visibility
          No
          LCD Auto Off
          Yes
          Seamless loop rercording
          Yes
          Automatic recording
          Yes
          Aperture Range
          F/#2.0
          Collision detection
          Yes
          Date and time stamp
          Yes
          Image Sensor
          3.1 Mega-pixels CMOS
          Video resolution
          Full HD(1920x1080p) @30fps
          Emergency file protection
          Yes
          Recording media (ext. Memory)
          Micro SD card (up to 32GB)

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          6947939174027
          EAN3
          6947939174034

        • Accessories included

          Accessories
          12V cable, mounting bracket
          Power cable length
          4  m
          Power
          12 V car adapter

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (L x W x H)
          72.8x 53.3x 31.34  mm
          Product weight
          60  g
          Box weight (incl. product)
          280  g

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Your road safety guardian
          Product highlight
          with fatigue alert

        • Logistic data

          EAN (China)
          6947939172382
          Ordering code (China)
          17238230
          Quantity in box
          1
          Reference
          ADR61BLX1

