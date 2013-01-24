Home
    ADR810

    Car driving video recorder

    ADR81BLX1
    Your personal road safety guardian
      ADR810 Car driving video recorder

      ADR81BLX1

      Your personal road safety guardian

      Enjoy peace of mind while driving, Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Feel guarded thanks to automated safety functions; Collision Detection, Emergency EasyCature, and Fatigue Alert.

      ADR810 Car driving video recorder

      Your personal road safety guardian

      Enjoy peace of mind while driving, Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Feel guarded thanks to automated safety functions; Collision Detection, Emergency EasyCature, and Fatigue Alert. See all benefits

      Your personal road safety guardian

      Enjoy peace of mind while driving, Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Feel guarded thanks to automated safety functions; Collision Detection, Emergency EasyCature, and Fatigue Alert. See all benefits

      ADR810 Car driving video recorder

      Your personal road safety guardian

      Enjoy peace of mind while driving, Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Feel guarded thanks to automated safety functions; Collision Detection, Emergency EasyCature, and Fatigue Alert. See all benefits

        ADR810

        ADR810

        Car driving video recorder

        Your personal road safety guardian

        with collision detection & emergency Easy Capture

        • Full-HD 1080p
        • Automatic collision detection
        • Fatigue index and driver alert
        • Emergency Easy Capture
        Automatic recording when you start your vehicle

        As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically.

        Collision detection and automatic emergency recording

        In case of a collision, an emergency recording is automatically saved to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.

        Fatigue index and driver alert

        The fatigue index shows the evolution of a driver’s fatigue , and will indicate a visual and acoustic warning message when the driver should be taking a rest.

        Vivid details with 1080p Full HD definition

        Capture vivid details with 1080p Full HD definition

        Instant replay with proof stamped evidence

        Instant replay to clarify responsibility on the spot, with proof stamped evidence, to support & speed up insurance claim process

        Emergency EasyCapture, to always catch the unexpected

        Philips EasyCapture ensures fast and easy emergency recording buttons at hand. Capture and save everything that happens on the road when you need it: one button clearly identified on the device, and one on the cigarette lighter adaptor.

        Perfect night view

        Capture sharpest details, day and night. With optimized Night View.

        Original equipment quality

        Philips brought its worldwide automotive expertise to provide the best in-car performance and a long-lasting quality. High vibration and temperature resistance CE/ FCC certified for safe installation and use Sturdy mounting with easy fitting and adjustment.

        156° degree wide angle lens

        Capture more of the scene with a proven 156° degree super wide angle

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Designation
          ADR810
          Technology
          Automotive Driving Recorder
          Languages
          English, Chinese, Japanese
          Interface
          Mini USB 2.0, HDMI, Speaker
          Operating Temperature
          -10 ~ 65  °C
          Storage Temperature
          -20 ~ 70  °C
          File Format
          .MOV, H.264 video compression
          Fixed Lens
          156° super wide angle lens
          Internal Memory
          64Mb SPI Flash
          Random Access Memory
          64Mx16bit (1Gbits) DDR2 SDRAM
          Recording Time
          160min @16GB for full HD
          Display
          2.7” LCD
          G-sensor
          Yes
          Auto exposure
          Yes
          Auto white balance
          Yes
          Improved night visibility
          Yes
          LCD Auto Off
          Yes
          Seamless loop rercording
          Yes
          Automatic recording
          Yes
          Aperture Range
          F/#2.0
          Collision detection
          Yes
          Date and time stamp
          Yes
          Image Sensor
          2.1 Mega-pixels CMOS
          Video resolution
          Full HD(1920x1080p) @30fps
          Emergency file protection
          Yes
          Recording media (ext. Memory)
          Micro SD card (up to 32GB)

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          6947939173983
          EAN3
          6947939173990

        • Accessories included

          Accessories
          12V cable, mounting bracket
          Power cable length
          4  m
          Power
          12 V car adapter

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (L x W x H)
          106.7 x 50.0 x 32.5  mm
          Product weight
          83  g
          Box weight (incl. product)
          370  g

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Your road safety guardian
          Product highlight
          with emergency Easy Capture

        • Logistic data

          EAN (China)
          6947939172160
          Ordering code (China)
          17216030
          Quantity in box
          1
          Reference
          ADR81BLX1

