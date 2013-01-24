Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable Radio

    AE1530/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Fully pocketable size Fully pocketable size Fully pocketable size
      -{discount-value}

      Portable Radio

      AE1530/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Fully pocketable size

      You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits

      Portable Radio

      Fully pocketable size

      You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits

      Fully pocketable size

      You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits

      Portable Radio

      Fully pocketable size

      You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable Radio

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fully pocketable size

        • FM/MW, Analogue tuning
        • Built-in speaker
        • Headphone jack
        • Battery operated
        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

        A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

        Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

        Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power
          100 mW RMS

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5mm)

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          0.08  kg
          Main unit depth
          19  mm
          Main unit height
          117  mm
          Main unit width
          56  mm

        • Power

          Battery type
          AAA size (LR3)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          2

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us