    Portable Radio

    AE1850/00
    Radio on the go
      Portable Radio

      AE1850/00
      Radio on the go

      Stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM radio with easy-to-read digital display, backlight, clock and alarm features.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable Radio

      Radio on the go

      Stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM radio with easy-to-read digital display, backlight, clock and alarm features.

        Portable Radio

        Portable Radio

        Radio on the go

        with digital display

        • FM/MW, Digital tuning
        • Built-in speaker
        • Headphone jack
        • Battery operated
        AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

        A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

        Built-in clock function

        A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

        Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

        Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          100 mW RMS
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Sound system
          mono

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5mm)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Convenience

          Backlight color
          white
          Display Digits
          4
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Power

          Battery type
          AA size (LR6)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Dimensions

          Main unit depth
          29  mm
          Main unit height
          71  mm
          Main unit width
          115  mm
          Product weight
          0.165  kg

