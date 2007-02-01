  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Digital tuning clock radio

    AJ100/12
    Sleek design for any lifestyle
      Digital tuning clock radio

      AJ100/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Sleek design for any lifestyle

      Enhance your space and morning routine with the compact Philips clock radio. A large backlit LCD with 5 one-touch buttons allow easy access to any radio tunes. Start each day gently with your choice of tunes or an escalating buzzer alarm.

      Digital tuning clock radio

      Sleek design for any lifestyle

      Enhance your space and morning routine with the compact Philips clock radio. A large backlit LCD with 5 one-touch buttons allow easy access to any radio tunes. Start each day gently with your choice of tunes or an escalating buzzer alarm.

        Digital tuning clock radio

        Digital tuning clock radio

        Sleek design for any lifestyle

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Dual alarm time

        Dual alarm time

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        5 one touch buttons for easy access to favorite radio tunes

        5 one touch buttons for easy access to favorite radio tunes

        Access your favorite stations with simple one touch operation

        Alarm Time Display shows you the wake-up call time

        Alarm Time Display always shows both the current time and the time that your alarm is set to go off. The constant display eliminates the need to press a button in order to check whether the alarm has been set and at what time it will go off. Alarm Time Display constantly reassures you that your alarm is set correctly and that it will wake you up at the intended time.

        Sleep timer automatically turns off radio at a preset time

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. This Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          80 mW RMS
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Sound system
          mono

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Station presets
          5
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • buzzer alarm
          • gentle wake
          • radio alarm
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          Backlight color
          white
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer
          Display Digits
          4
          Display type
          LCD display
          Display enhancements
          brightness control

        • Power

          Power supply
          220 - 240  V

        • Accessories

          Others
          User Manual
          Cables/Connection
          AC-DC adapter
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          5.5  kg
          Main unit depth
          122  mm
          Main unit height
          110  mm
          Weight
          0.8  kg
          Main unit width
          110  mm
          Packaging height
          238  mm
          Packaging width
          172  mm
          Packaging depth
          614  mm

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

