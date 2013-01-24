Home
    Digital tuning clock radio

    AJ130/12
    Sleek design for any lifestyle
      Digital tuning clock radio

      AJ130/12
      Sleek design for any lifestyle

      Free your portable music at home and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips CD clock radio with aux-in connection. Its sleek, space-enhancing design features a large backlit LCD. Choose to wake up to a favorite CD, digital music or alarm. See all benefits

        Sleek design for any lifestyle

        Wake up to favorite music or radio tunes

        • CD
        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Dual alarm time

        Dual alarm time

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

        Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

        Compatible with CD-Recordable and CD-ReWritable

        CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.

        Alarm Time Display shows you the wake-up call time

        Alarm Time Display always shows both the current time and the time that your alarm is set to go off. The constant display eliminates the need to press a button in order to check whether the alarm has been set and at what time it will go off. Alarm Time Display constantly reassures you that your alarm is set correctly and that it will wake you up at the intended time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • buzzer alarm
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          Display type
          LCD display
          Display Digits
          4
          Backlight color
          blue
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer
          Clock enhancements
          wake to favourite track

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Output power
          2 x 0.5 W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Power

          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Battery type
          AAA size (LR3)
          Number of batteries
          2
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          1.59  kg
          Weight
          1.3  kg
          Main unit depth
          155  mm
          Packaging depth
          171  mm
          Main unit height
          134  mm
          Packaging height
          207  mm
          Main unit width
          165  mm
          Packaging width
          185  mm

