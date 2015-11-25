2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sleek design for any lifestyle
Free your portable music at home and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips CD clock radio with aux-in connection. Its sleek, space-enhancing design features a large backlit LCD. Choose to wake up to a favorite CD, digital music or alarm.
CD
CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.
Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Isabelle86
25/11/2015
US
Love ! It's smart and still looks sleek in my decor
I bought this unit years ago. I still love it because it looks great, time display is big, it plays CDs, you can wake up to your favorite artist, it holds 2 different alarm settings, I can dim the light display, and it's easy to stop it or to snooze. Great design!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ130 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ130 Clock Radio