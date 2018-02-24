2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ2000/12
Wake up
Rise to your favorite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ2000 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you preset two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile.
Mirror finish display
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.
2.8
of 5
16
Reviews
jonahbear
24/02/2018
United Kingdom
Beautiful clock
An extremely well designed clock one cannot help admiring. It’s accurate and the alarm function is very good. I haven’t used the radio functions hence cannot comment on the quality of that. Overall, I am very pleased with the purchase and would have no hesitation in recommending it to friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio
Arun
24/02/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Beautiful clock
[Employee of philipsglobal] An extremely well designed clock one cannot help admiring. It’s accurate and the alarm function is very good. I haven’t used the radio functions hence cannot comment on the quality of that. Overall, I am very pleased with the purchase and would have no hesitation in recommending it to friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio
Billyboyone
10/07/2019
United Kingdom
Replacement Alarm
Purchased as a replacement for my very old alarm and so far so good this clock fits the bill. It has everything you need in an alarm clock, with some nice extras. Looks good, mains power with battery back up, clear display with dimmer control, positive press button control, dual alarm/radio. The instructions could be daunting for some, very criptic, having said that, once you have cracked the code, it is all plain sailing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ2000 Clock Radio