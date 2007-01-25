Sleep timer automatically turns off radio at a preset time

Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. This Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.