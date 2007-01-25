  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Weather Clock Radio

    AJ210/12
    Weather information at your fingertips
      Weather Clock Radio

      AJ210/12
      Weather information at your fingertips

      Meet your personal weather forecaster. Featuring graphical weather animations and multi-color indicators, it also comes with FM radio and has a gentle wake dual alarm. Keeping things smart yet simple so you can plan ahead every day.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Weather Clock Radio

      Weather information at your fingertips

      Meet your personal weather forecaster. Featuring graphical weather animations and multi-color indicators, it also comes with FM radio and has a gentle wake dual alarm. Keeping things smart yet simple so you can plan ahead every day. See all benefits

        Weather Clock Radio

        Weather Clock Radio

        Weather information at your fingertips

        • Indoor temperature
        Multi-color light weather indicator

        Multi-color light weather indicator

        This cool multi-color weather indicator lights up in a range of colors depending on the weather conditions. From orange on sunny days, blue on cloudy days to purple on rainy days, you can tell what the weather is like even if you are a distance away from the clock radio.

        Temperature display for indoor temperature

        Temperature display for indoor temperature

        Weather information at your fingertips. The Philips Clock radio gives you the most current temperature available. Its smart temperature sensor displays indoor temperature anytime.

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Dual alarm time

        Dual alarm time

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Sleep timer automatically turns off radio at a preset time

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. This Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          80 mW RMS
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Sound system
          mono

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Station presets
          10
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • buzzer alarm
          • gentle wake
          • dual alarm
          • radio alarm
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          Backlight color
          white
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer
          Display type
          LCD display
          Display enhancements
          brightness control

        • Power

          Battery type
          AAA size (LR3)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          4
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Accessories

          Others
          User Manual
          Cables/Connection
          AC-DC adapter
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.55  kg
          Main unit depth
          43  mm
          Main unit height
          105  mm
          Weight
          0.4  kg
          Main unit width
          169  mm
          Packaging height
          140  mm
          Packaging width
          288  mm
          Packaging depth
          80  mm

        • Weather forecast

          Light indicator
          • amber (sunny)
          • blue (cloudy)
          • light blue (partly cloudy)
          • purple (rainy)
          • red (stormy)
          Status
          • sunny
          • cloudy
          • partly cloudy
          • rainy
          • stormy

        • Indoor thermometer

          Temperature resolution
          0.1 °C
          Temperature range
          -20°C to 70 °C

