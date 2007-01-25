Search terms
Weather information at your fingertips
Meet your personal weather forecaster. Featuring graphical weather animations and multi-color indicators, it also comes with FM radio and has a gentle wake dual alarm. Keeping things smart yet simple so you can plan ahead every day. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Weather Clock Radio
This cool multi-color weather indicator lights up in a range of colors depending on the weather conditions. From orange on sunny days, blue on cloudy days to purple on rainy days, you can tell what the weather is like even if you are a distance away from the clock radio.
Weather information at your fingertips. The Philips Clock radio gives you the most current temperature available. Its smart temperature sensor displays indoor temperature anytime.
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. This Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
