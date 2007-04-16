  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    • Weather information at your fingertips Weather information at your fingertips Weather information at your fingertips
      -{discount-value}

      Weather information at your fingertips

      Start your day right - every day. The compact Philips weather clock radio features a radio controlled clock and graphical weather forecast icons with multi-color light indicators. Your trusty weather forecaster keeping you punctual- always. See all benefits

        Weather information at your fingertips

        • Indoor/outdoor temperature
        Multi-color light weather indicator

        Multi-color light weather indicator

        This cool multi-color weather indicator lights up in a range of colors depending on the weather conditions. From orange on sunny days, blue on cloudy days to purple on rainy days, you can tell what the weather is like even if you are a distance away from the clock radio.

        Temperature display for both indoor and outdoor temperature

        Temperature display for both indoor and outdoor temperature

        Weather information at your fingertips. The Philips Clock radio gives you the most current temperature available. Its smart temperature sensor displays outdoor temperature anytime.

        Built-in hygrometer displays indoor humidity

        Built-in hygrometer displays indoor humidity

        The Philips Clock radio will give you the most current relative humidity available. Its smart sensor displays indoor humidity anytime.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Dual alarm time

        Dual alarm time

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Digital radio-controlled clock for accurate time settings

        Radio-controlled clock automatically synchronizes with the local radio broadcast's standard time so you don't ever need to worry about checking for accuracy or making adjustments. Accurate time without latency is ensured daily or while the clock's power is on. Rest assured you'll always be punctual for every appointment!

        Technical Specifications

        • Weather forecast

          Status
          • sunny
          • cloudy
          • partly cloudy
          • rainy
          • stormy
          • snow
          Light indicator
          • amber (sunny)
          • blue (cloudy)
          • light blue (partly cloudy)
          • purple (rainy)
          • red (stormy)
          • white (Snow)

        • Indoor thermometer

          Temperature range
          -20°C to 70 °C
          Temperature resolution
          0.1 °C

        • Outdoor thermometer

          Wireless transmission
          50 meter (open area)
          RF transmission frequency
          433  MHz
          Temperature range
          -20°C to 70 °C
          Temperature resolution
          0.1 °C

        • Indoor hygrometer

          Relative humidity range
          20% to 90% RH
          Humidity resolution
          1 %RH

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Station presets
          10
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • radio alarm
          • buzzer alarm
          • dual alarm
          • gentle wake
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          Backlight color
          white
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer
          Clock enhancements
          Radio controlled clock
          Display enhancements
          brightness control
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power
          80 mW RMS

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          AC-DC adapter
          Others
          User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.55  kg
          Packaging depth
          80  mm
          Packaging height
          140  mm
          Packaging width
          288  mm
          Weight
          0.4  kg
          Main unit depth
          43  mm
          Main unit height
          105  mm
          Main unit width
          169  mm

        • Power

          Battery type
          AAA size (LR3)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          4
          Power type
          AC Input

