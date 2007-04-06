  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    AJ300D/12
    Find support for this product
    • Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way!
      -{discount-value}

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      AJ300D/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Start your day, your way!

      Free your portable music at home. Dock your iPod or GoGear player into the compact Philips clock radio with powerful bass supported by 12W RMS power. Enjoy great sounds and choose to kick-start each day with music.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      Start your day, your way!

      Free your portable music at home. Dock your iPod or GoGear player into the compact Philips clock radio with powerful bass supported by 12W RMS power. Enjoy great sounds and choose to kick-start each day with music.

      Similar products

      See all Radio & alarm clock

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

        Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Start your day, your way!

        Wake up to your favorite iPod tunes

        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

        Dual alarm time

        Dual alarm time

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

        5 one touch buttons for easy access to favorite radio tunes

        5 one touch buttons for easy access to favorite radio tunes

        Access your favorite stations with simple one touch operation

        Digital tuning for station presets

        Digital tuning for station presets

        Single remote control for the system and iPod

        Single remote control for the system and iPod

        Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

        Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

        Play and charge your iPod and GoGear

        Play and charge your iPod and GoGear

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          2 x 6 W RMS
          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound system
          stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          Neodynium magnet system
          No. of built-in speakers
          5
          Loudspeaker enhancement
          wOOx Bass Radiator

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Audio playback

          Docking playback modes
          • fast forward and backward
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM
          Station presets
          5
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • buzzer alarm
          • dual alarm
          • radio alarm
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          Backlight color
          blue
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer
          Display type
          LCD display
          Charging device
          • GoGear
          • iPod

        • Power

          Adaptor type
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          1.94  kg
          Main unit depth
          164  mm
          Main unit height
          191  mm
          Weight
          1.34  kg
          Main unit width
          161  mm
          Packaging height
          224  mm
          Packaging width
          248  mm
          Packaging depth
          212  mm

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th generation

        • GoGear compatibility

          Compatible with
          HDD6330/ HDD6320/ HDD1850/ HDD1840/ HDD1835/ HDD1830/ HDD1820/ HDD1635/ HDD1630/ HDD1620/ HDD1420/ SA9100/ SA9200

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.