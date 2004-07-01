  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Clock Radio

    AJ3011/00
    Alarm Time Display
      Clock Radio

      AJ3011/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Alarm Time Display

      Get off to a good start everyday with the cool AJ3011. Featuring basic yet essential clock functions and a large LCD with brightness control – it’s a convenient, all-in-one clock radio to start your day smoothly!

      

      Clock Radio

      Alarm Time Display

      Get off to a good start everyday with the cool AJ3011. Featuring basic yet essential clock functions and a large LCD with brightness control – it’s a convenient, all-in-one clock radio to start your day smoothly!

        Clock Radio

        Clock Radio

        Alarm Time Display

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Large LCD display simplifies choosing control functions

        The large LCD text display guides you through control options with ease, while display backlighting simplifies controlling your complete home entertainment environment in the dark. Stay informed and in control.

        Alarm Time Display shows you the wake-up call time

        Alarm Time Display always shows both the current time and the time that your alarm is set to go off. The constant display eliminates the need to press a button in order to check whether the alarm has been set and at what time it will go off. Alarm Time Display constantly reassures you that your alarm is set correctly and that it will wake you up at the intended time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          100mW
          Sound System
          Mono
          Speaker diameter
          2.5"
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          • AM Antenna
          • FM Antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          No
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Gentle Wake
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Sleep timer
          Display Type
          LCD
          Display Digits
          4
          Display Enhancements
          Brightness Control
          Clock/Version
          Digital

        • Power

          Battery type
          • AA
          • LR6
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          214  mm
          Product depth
          142  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          5.4  kg
          Packaging Height
          242  mm
          Packaging Width
          432  mm
          Weight
          0.8  kg
          Product width
          200  mm
          Product height
          65  mm

        • Audio Playback

          Programmable Tracks
          0

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

