    Clock Radio

    AJ3112/12
    Start your day, your way!
      Clock Radio

      AJ3112/12
      Start your day, your way!

      This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer. See all benefits

        Start your day, your way!

        Wake up with radio or buzzer

        • Compact design
        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        MW / FM tuner

        MW / FM tuner

        Big display for easy viewing

        The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • radio alarm
          • buzzer alarm
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer
          Display type
          LED display

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power
          100 mW RMS

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Accessories

          Others
          User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          1.15  kg
          Product weight
          0.9  kg
          Main unit depth
          130  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Main unit height
          56  mm
          Packaging width
          138  mm
          Main unit width
          130  mm
          Packaging height
          213  mm
          Packaging depth
          56  mm

        • Power

          Battery voltage
          9  V
          Number of batteries
          1
          Battery type
          6F22 9V
          Power type
          AC Input

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

