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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ3112/12

4

| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Start your day, your way!

This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

See all benefits

Wake up with radio or buzzer

Start your day, your way!

  • Compact design

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

Big display for easy viewing

The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

Battery back-up ensures memory of time during power failure

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
2

27/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant little clock radio

I bought this in Tesco and chose it purposely because of the price . It was very cheap and i was unexpectadly pleased with it. It does the job and the radio has a decent reception. You can press a button for irt to play for an hour to go to sleep to and it turns itself off. All in all very good value for money

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3112 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3112 Clock Radio

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

philips clock radio

very please with this product great value, philips products are well made and last a lifetime

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3112 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3112 Clock Radio

10/10/2011

US

US

this clock was exactly what i wanted!

i liked this clock. its small, efficient, and is on time. just wish it came in solid black.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3112 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3112 Clock Radio

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