2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3121/12
Start your day, your way!
This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
0
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Edy752
20/10/2018
Singapore
Best Radio Clock
Best radio clock ever. Using for 10 years, no problems at all. After disassembly and cleaning ready for next 10 years. It's like Mercedes G class, only PHILIPS.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio
Billbored
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
This clock will waken the dead!!!
This is an ideal clock for all the family.you can be roused from your sleep by either music,or a buzzer...you can have the music as loud as you need,and the buzzing gets louder if you don't waken right away: believe me;it will waken you.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio
Davidsr22
21/02/2015
Australia
Verified buyer
Good clock radio alarm
I have had this clock radio for several years. It was inexpensive, keeps good time and has good radio reception. I find it easy to use. If I was to suggest improvements, they would be a dimmer for the display panel or even the ability to switch it off overnight and that it run cooler. Overall, I've been very happy with it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3121 Clock Radio