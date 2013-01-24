Home
      Start your day, your way!

      This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in AM/FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

      Clock Radio

        Start your day, your way!

        Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Easy clock set for instruction-free time and alarm setup

        The time and alarm are so easy to set up that referring to the Quick Start Guide or Instruction For Use may not be necessary. Simply refer to the Clock radio's silkscreen buttons to set the time and alarm.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • buzzer alarm
          • radio alarm
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          Display Digits
          4
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer
          Display type
          LED display

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power
          100 mW RMS

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          • AM
          • FM

        • Accessories

          Others
          User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.61  kg
          Product weight
          0.53  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Main unit depth
          122.8  mm
          Main unit height
          48.1  mm
          Packaging width
          183  mm
          Main unit width
          177.1  mm
          Packaging height
          150  mm
          Packaging depth
          58  mm

        • Power

          Battery type
          6F22 9V
          Battery voltage
          9  V
          Number of batteries
          1
          Power type
          AC Input

