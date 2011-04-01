  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Clock Radio

    AJ3138/12
    • Wake up easy Wake up easy Wake up easy
      Clock Radio

      AJ3138/12
      Wake up easy

      Have your child wake up to his/her favorite sound or voice with the Philips AJ3138/12 clock radio. Exchangeable rings and buttons add personality while the nap timer lets you program the clock without having to change the alarm settings. See all benefits

      Clock Radio

      Wake up easy

      Wake up easy

      Clock Radio

      Wake up easy

        Clock Radio

        Clock Radio

        Wake up easy

        with this clock radio

        • Recordable alarm
        • Nap timer
        • Color rings & knobs
        • Battery or AC operated
        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

        Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

        Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don’t want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Backlight blinking effect for wake up indication

        When the alarm sounds, the backlight will blink at the same time. For young children, it is an easy way to indicate when they should get up even if they do not yet have any concept of time. The light will blink for one minute and then turn off until the alarm sounds again.

        Exchangeable color rings and knobs to match your personality

        Exchangeable blue and pink color rings and button add fun and personality to the clock radio. Create your own identity or match it to your room's style. Options include the two ear knobs on top and the ring in front.

        Nap timer for a short nap without changing alarm settings

        Numerous studies have shown that taking a nap during the day is good for your health. The nap timer helps you get into this healthy habit by letting you take a brief nap without worrying about oversleeping or having to reset your alarm each time. Simply press one button to enjoy a healthy nap from 15 minutes to two hours before you head back to your busy day. The nap timer will automatically count down to zero and a buzzer will sound at the pre-set time to wake you up.

        Adjustable repeat alarm for flexible extra snooze time

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has an adjustable snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat alarm button once and go back to sleep. Five minutes later the alarm will ring again. If you want to get more sleep than that, press the Snooze button twice for 10 minutes or three times for 15 minutes.

        Wake up to your favorite recorded sound or voice

        Wake up to your recorded voice or that of your loved one. Simply press the Record button to create a 10-second message and press the Play button to hear it back. Use it as reminder for yourself or for your children when you are not around.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • buzzer alarm
          • radio alarm
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          • dual alarm
          Display Digits
          5
          Display type
          LCD display
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)
          Output power
          100 mW RMS

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan

        • Audio Capturing

          Voice recording
          Yes

        • Power

          Number of batteries
          3
          Battery type
          AAA size (LR3)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Power supply
          220-230V
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          AC-DC adapter
          Others
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.55  kg
          Product weight
          0.48  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Main unit depth
          102  mm
          Packaging width
          188  mm
          Main unit height
          99  mm
          Packaging height
          95  mm
          Main unit width
          99  mm
          Packaging depth
          110  mm
          Master carton quantity
          4

