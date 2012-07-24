2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3500/12
Big display clock radio
Make mornings brighter with a big LED time display. This clock sets the time automatically when it is plugged in, and has a backup battery to ensure the alarm sounds even without power. Choose to wake up to a buzzer or to a radio station.
Big display
FM/MW, Analogue tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.
3.9
of 5
7
Reviews
Rambo
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
So Easy to Use and See
Wanted a clock that I could set easy and able to see at night, and the Philips Clock Radio AJ3500, big bold figures and bright, and with a battery backup, as had a few power cuts and my mains alarm clock at wrong time. Would recommend to anyone needing a alarm/radio to purchase this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3500 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3500 Clock Radio
Rambo
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
So Easy to Use and See
Wanted a clock that I could set easy and able to see at night, and the Philips Clock Radio AJ3500, big bold figures and bright, and with a battery backup, as had a few power cuts and my mains alarm clock at wrong time. Would recommend to anyone needing a alarm/radio to purchase this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3500 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3500 Clock Radio
Betty
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Meets my requirements and does what it says on the tin
The clock display is large enough to see without having to put my glasses on. Is very easy to use and I have had no difficulty in useing it's functions.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3500 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3500 Clock Radio