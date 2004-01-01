Auto-dimming light sensor for comfort viewing experience

Always be assured of being able to read the display, whatever time of day it is. The built-in light sensor reads the intensity of ambient light and then determines how bright the display needs to be to ensure clarity. During the day, or under strong lighting, the brightness automatically increases so you can see the display easily against the surrounding flood of light. At night, or under very low light conditions, the display softens, allowing you to look at the display without discomfort, and letting you sleep without being disturbed by glare.