Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
Live a greener life
It’s time to care for the environment. Made of sustainable bamboo top and hazard-controlled components, this stylish Philips AJ3570/12 clock comes with a low standby power and automatic light sensor - saving energy at every second.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clock Radio
Under the European Commission's Ecodesign Directive 2005/32/EC, all Energy-using Products imported into Europe will have to be compliant to energy consumption standards by 2013. This clock radio is designed for complying to this directive for increased energy efficiency and overall lower power consumption, and achieve a standby consumption of under 1W. You will get smaller electric bills, and play a part in caring for the environment.
Always be assured of being able to read the display, whatever time of day it is. The built-in light sensor reads the intensity of ambient light and then determines how bright the display needs to be to ensure clarity. During the day, or under strong lighting, the brightness automatically increases so you can see the display easily against the surrounding flood of light. At night, or under very low light conditions, the display softens, allowing you to look at the display without discomfort, and letting you sleep without being disturbed by glare.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
Finding ways to care for the environment involves creative thinking and some savvy. Using bamboo in this clock's top plate is an eco-friendly step that also adds style to the product. Not only is bamboo an attractive material, it is also known to be more sustainable and renewable than trees. Growing very fast without fertilizers or pesticides, a bamboo plant can be harvested in three to five years, and each plant harvested multiple times. In addition, the preparation of bamboo for use in industry results in fewer pollutants and lower carbon dioxide emissions.
Taking a stand to be environmentally responsible, Philips has always made serious efforts to recycle. The benefits of recycling are staggering. It reduces the need for fresh non-renewable resources and takes away the strain from our already waning planet. It lowers the need for incinerations and landfills, which have very harmful effects on ecosystems and the environment. This clock is made with a high % of recycled materials. The entire casing is made of 100% recycled plastic, the paper printings are 100% from recycled paper and packaging produced with 90% of content from recycled materials.
Restrict the use of hazardous components marks Philips desire to create a safer living environment for the human race. On top of being fully compliant to RoHS directive, which restrict the use of commonly used dangerous chemicals like lead, cadmium and mercury, we have further restricted the use of other hazardous components. For instance, PVC and BFR compounds are free from any plastic parts, circuit board, power adaptor and packaging, minimizing the impact to human and our environment during in use or even disposal.
Take the clock out of its box, plug it in and the time is already set for you - automatically. The intelligent clock reads preprogrammed data and sets the correct time according to the default time zone. If you are living outside the default time zone, all you have to do is press the Time zone button and the clock will reset the time. No more reading manuals, no more fiddling with buttons.
When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.
Sound
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
