Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Clock Radio

    AJ4000B/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Charge your mobile while sleeping Charge your mobile while sleeping Charge your mobile while sleeping
      -{discount-value}

      Clock Radio

      AJ4000B/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Charge your mobile while sleeping

      Start your day recharged with this clock radio. It charges your mobile phone and USB device at the same time, so you never run out of juice. The alarm can be set to go off with radio or a buzzer, while dual alarm gives you two wake up times See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $39.90

      Clock Radio

      Charge your mobile while sleeping

      Start your day recharged with this clock radio. It charges your mobile phone and USB device at the same time, so you never run out of juice. The alarm can be set to go off with radio or a buzzer, while dual alarm gives you two wake up times See all benefits

      Charge your mobile while sleeping

      Start your day recharged with this clock radio. It charges your mobile phone and USB device at the same time, so you never run out of juice. The alarm can be set to go off with radio or a buzzer, while dual alarm gives you two wake up times See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $39.90

      Clock Radio

      Charge your mobile while sleeping

      Start your day recharged with this clock radio. It charges your mobile phone and USB device at the same time, so you never run out of juice. The alarm can be set to go off with radio or a buzzer, while dual alarm gives you two wake up times See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Clock Radio

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Charge your mobile while sleeping

        with built-in micro USB cable

        • Dual USB port for charging
        • FM, Analogue tuning
        • Dual alarm
        • Time & alarm backup
        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

        Charge a second USB device via built-in USB hub

        It is common to have more than one USB device at home these days. Devices like cameras, gaming devices, mobile phones and portable music players are commonly charged via USB. If needs be, you can use a converter with micro and mini USB connectors, so that even more of your gadgets can be charged via the second USB hub on the radio.

        Charge your mobile phone via built-in micro USB cable

        Wake up recharged with a fully charged phone. This Philips clock radio comes with a built-in micro USB cable that is attached to the back. It gives you access to a charger that is always there. There are no additional attachments to make, no cables to lose. Now you can keep your phone next to you while you sleep and charge it at the same time. Clearly, Philips understands you.

        Technical Specifications

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Display
          LED
          Display digits
          4
          Time format
          24H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Buzzer
          • FM radio
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9mins
          24 hours alarm reset
          Yes
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Analogue tuning
          Yes
          Tuner bands
          FM
          Frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Convenience

          Display brightness
          High/ Mid/ Low
          Volume control
          • Yes
          • Rotary
          Clock/ alarm backup
          Yes, with 6F22 9V battery

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Output power (RMS)
          300 mW

        • Power

          Power type
          AC power
          AC power input
          100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
          AC power output
          6.5V, 1.3A
          Operation power consumption
          11W
          Standby power consumption
          <1W
          micro USB charging voltage
          5V
          USB charging voltage
          5V
          Number of batteries
          1
          Battery type
          6F22 9V
          Battery voltage
          9  V

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          182 x 69 x 207 mm
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          173 x 159 x 64  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.64  kg
          Weight
          0.49  kg

        • Accessories

          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate
          User Manual
          Yes

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us