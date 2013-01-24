Home
    Charge your mobile phone while sleeping
      Charge your mobile phone while sleeping

      The Philips clock radio not only wakes you with your favorite radio station, it also charges your mobile phone while you sleep. It comes with dual alarm with weekday and weekend settings and a big LCD display screen for easy reading. See all benefits

        Charge your mobile phone while sleeping

        • Charge mobile phone/USB device
        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Built-in storage compartment to store your connector tips

        Built-in storage compartment to store your connector tips

        Designed with a built-in storage compartment for your charger connector tips, this feature ensures that the tips are stored away safely and neatly for your next use. It even comes with big and small size tips for different mobile phone models and also a connector for mini-USB devices.

        Charge mobile phone and USB devices on one go

        Charge mobile phone and USB devices on one go

        This product conveniently doubles up as a charging device, allowing you to charge a maximum of two gadgets at the same time. Just plug in your mobile phone and another USB device or two of each before you turn in for the night, and your gadgets will be as powered up as you are in the morning when you wake up.

        Supports major mobile phone brands and USB devices

        Supports major mobile phone brands and USB devices

        The product functions as a charger for your mobile phone and USB device, powering your gadgets while you are sleeping. This feature brings you great convenience and supports major mobile phone brands for greater applicability.

        Date and day-of-the-week display

        Date and day-of-the-week display

        The LCD displays date and day-of-the week clearly at a glance.

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

        Large LCD display for easy viewing

        Large LCD display for easy viewing

        The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time, date and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Technical Specifications

        • Charging

          Mobile phone
          • Motorola
          • Nokia
          • Samsung
          • Sony Ericsson
          USB devices
          5V

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • radio alarm
          • buzzer alarm
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • dual alarm
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          AC-DC adapter
          Others
          • headphone
          • Quick start guide
          User Manual
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Main unit depth
          132  mm
          Main unit height
          52  mm
          Main unit width
          180  mm

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

