2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ4300B/12
Start your day, your way!
Wake up the right way with dual alarms for you and your partner, with FM tuning presets so you can both wake to your favorite radio shows, or even a wakeup buzzer. Use the included USB port to charge any mobile device.
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Quality
21/01/2018
Singapore
Good product but poor quality
I bought the product at Best Denki They said 7 days warranty , within 7 days return to store after 7 days sent to agent. Exactly on 7th the day the volume cannot be controlled.
This review was made for AJ4300B Clock Radio
This review was made for AJ4300B Clock Radio