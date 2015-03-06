  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Clock Radio

    AJ4300B/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way!
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Clock Radio

      AJ4300B/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Start your day, your way!

      Wake up the right way with dual alarms for you and your partner, with FM tuning presets so you can both wake to your favorite radio shows, or even a wakeup buzzer. Use the included USB port to charge any mobile device. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Clock Radio

      Start your day, your way!

      Wake up the right way with dual alarms for you and your partner, with FM tuning presets so you can both wake to your favorite radio shows, or even a wakeup buzzer. Use the included USB port to charge any mobile device. See all benefits

      Start your day, your way!

      Wake up the right way with dual alarms for you and your partner, with FM tuning presets so you can both wake to your favorite radio shows, or even a wakeup buzzer. Use the included USB port to charge any mobile device. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Clock Radio

      Start your day, your way!

      Wake up the right way with dual alarms for you and your partner, with FM tuning presets so you can both wake to your favorite radio shows, or even a wakeup buzzer. Use the included USB port to charge any mobile device. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Radio & alarm clock

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Clock Radio

        Clock Radio

        Total:

        Start your day, your way!

        • FM, Digital tuning
        • Dual alarm
        • Time & alarm backup
        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

        Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

        The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

        USB port to charge any mobile device

        USB port to charge any mobile device

        This speaker features a USB port, if your smartphone is running out of battery either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery stored in the speaker to your mobile device.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

        Technical Specifications

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Display
          LED
          Time format
          • 12H
          • 24H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Buzzer
          • FM radio
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9mins
          24 hours alarm reset
          Yes
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          No. of preset stations
          20 FM
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Output power (RMS)
          500 mW

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          AC power input
          100-240V, 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1W
          Battery type
          AA
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          129 x 104 x 105  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          131 x 112 x 136 mm
          Product weight
          0.5  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        • USB Charging

          Yes
          Yes

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.