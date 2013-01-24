Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    AJ5300D/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Wake up to your favorite tunes Wake up to your favorite tunes Wake up to your favorite tunes
      -{discount-value}

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      AJ5300D/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Wake up to your favorite tunes

      Rise and shine to this Philips AJ5300D/12 Clock radio and docking station. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $109.00

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      Wake up to your favorite tunes

      Rise and shine to this Philips AJ5300D/12 Clock radio and docking station. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone. See all benefits

      Wake up to your favorite tunes

      Rise and shine to this Philips AJ5300D/12 Clock radio and docking station. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $109.00

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      Wake up to your favorite tunes

      Rise and shine to this Philips AJ5300D/12 Clock radio and docking station. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Wake up to your favorite tunes

        from iPod/iPhone & radio

        • with 30-pin connector
        • for iPod/iPhone
        • FM, dual alarm
        • 4W
        Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

        Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

        There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

        Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

        When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        4W RMS total output power

        RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          • HomeStudio
          • Free download from App store
          Compatibility
          Dock radio for iPod/iPhone, iPod Touch, iPhone
          iOS requirement
          iOS 4.3 or later
          5-day weather forecast
          Yes
          Playback
          • album/track navigation
          • playback controls
          Clock
          • analog display
          • digital display
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • sleep timer
          Radio
          • FM radio
          • preset
          • scan
          • tune

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM Antenna

        • Convenience

          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Alarms
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Sleep timer
          Display Enhancements
          Brightness Control

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Stereo
          Output power (RMS)
          4W
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          MP3-Link
          3.5mm stereo input

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          155 X 144 X 92  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          215 X 107 X 174 mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC-DC Adapter
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC-DC Adapter
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us