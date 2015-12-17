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Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ5300D/12

2.6

| (16) Reviews

Wake up to your favorite tunes

Rise and shine to this Philips AJ5300D/12 Clock radio and docking station. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone.

See all benefits

from iPod/iPhone & radio

Wake up to your favorite tunes

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 4W

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

16

Reviews

2

17/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The sound quality is fantastic, the features are great.

I've had it almost one year, I needed something small but I also wanted a big quality sound. This was a great choice I have what I wanted, it's hard to believe with the quality sound it's compact enough to fit anywhere. There hasn't been a day since my purchase that I haven't been completely satisfied with my decision.

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

18/07/2013

US

US

Sleek modern alarm clock

I absolutely love this device. It exceeded my expectations and works beautifully. The device Works seamlessly with my iPhone 4 and uses the Homestudio app to control the device. Sound was excellent for speakers of these size.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

04/12/2012

US

US

Great product for the money!

Love it and the sound is great! I would buy this over and over again... and recommend this to anyone!

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

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