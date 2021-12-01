2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ7000/12
Start your day, your way!
This stylish Philips clock radio looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM/MW radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.
FM, Digital tuning
20 presets
Dual alarm
Plug and set
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
3.4
of 5
8
Reviews
Holysimolean
01/12/2021
US
A very nice product with well-designed controls
I have owned this Philips Clock Radio for several years now and enjoy it every day (and night). The clock display is LCD but not a digital display. The display has an array of LCD pixels that create and move the two (2) analog minute and hour hands just like a conventional analog clock. It has FM presets for 20 stations which are saved by pushbuttons on the back panel. Three (3) display brightness settings (Low, Mid, High) are easily changed by a soft-touch top surface which doubles as a Snooze button. The station settings take a bit of practice to master but make sense when you play with them for a couple of minutes. After that, you can save 20 stations in a few minutes. It comes with a simple wire antenna which is adequate and can be discreetly taped to any nearby vertical surface for improved reception. Also, a simple low-profile disc battery keeps the time and station settings energized and in memory if the AC power is interrupted or shut-off. The power-backup battery is about the size of a US Quarter (25 cents), but thinner. The unit comes with a compact power supply which converts conventional outlet power of 120 VAC to 6 VDC and it uses very little electric current. All in all, it is a very nice and intelligently designed product. It's too bad it is not sold anymore or at least it is much more difficult to locate from the usual retailers. I have had my Philips AJ700037 for about nine (9) years and have used it every day without any issues. I feel bad there were several negative reviews here. It is really a well-designed and well-manufactured product. I do not remember how much I paid for it, but it was around $30 - $50 perhaps. CAS III (25 July 2021)
Pros
Simple features, small-footprint, easy to read the time and FM station in light or dark
Cons
It takes a few minutes to master the controls, but it is simple to use after that.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7000 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2019-12-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7000 Digital tuning clock radio
Date of Use 2019-12-01
rowdyrottweiler
16/01/2014
US
I love the product!
I'm so sorry this clock is no longer made. I love the analog like face and the ability to dim the face to almost black. The best part for me is how gently it wakes one in the morning. Love It!
This review was made for AJ7000 Digital tuning clock radio
This review was made for AJ7000 Digital tuning clock radio
mrdon5209
17/04/2013
US
Verified buyer
GREAT CLOCK RADIO FOR FM FANS
THIS IS A GREAT LITTLE CLOCK AND FM RADIO I KEEP IT ON A TABLE BY MY BED AND IT PLAYS GREAT. OF CORSE WE ONLY HAVE A FEW STATIONS IN THIS AREA BUT THEY ARE ALL FM EXCEPT ONE WHCH IS A AM STATION BROADCASTING ON THE FM BAND. I EVEN TOOK IT TO A HOTELL IN MY AREA AND IT WORKED JUST GREAT. EVEN ON THE 4TH FLOOR OF THE HOTELL.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7000 Digital tuning clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7000 Digital tuning clock radio