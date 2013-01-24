Home
      Start each day right with your favorite music from iPod/iPhone. Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek docking system delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound . If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer with its dual alarm.

        Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

        All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

        With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

        Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

        When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

        10W RMS total output power

        10W RMS total output power

        This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod 6th Generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM Antenna

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPod
          • Charging iPhone
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track
          • Fast forward and backward
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle play

        • Convenience

          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Alarms
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Sleep timer
          • dual alarm

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Stereo
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 5W
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          MP3-Link
          3.5mm stereo input

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          290  mm
          Product height
          160  mm
          Product depth
          113  mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC-DC Adapter
          • User Manual
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC-DC Adapter
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

