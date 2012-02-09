2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ7040D/12
Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone
Start each day right with your favorite music from iPod/iPhone. Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek docking system delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound . If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer with its dual alarm.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
3.1
of 5
38
Reviews
Siti_Shahidanafisah_Bte_Md_ShahShah
09/02/2012
Singapore
Waking up to the radio songs;and easy to charge my phone too.....<br />User friendly with the radio tuning and the recept for the radio is great....<br />Jus love it.......
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
Boon_BinTan
22/01/2012
Singapore
the sound is amazing! only issue is that the alarm is too soft
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
SabaliahAssan
31/10/2011
Singapore
I LOVE IT SO MUCH .. LOOKING FOWARD TO BUY FROM PHILIPS AGAIN
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone