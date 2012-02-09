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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

docking station for iPod/iPhone

AJ7040D/12

3.1

| (38) Reviews

Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

Start each day right with your favorite music from iPod/iPhone. Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek docking system delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound . If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer with its dual alarm.

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Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

38

Reviews

09/02/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Waking up to the radio songs;and easy to charge my phone too.....<br />User friendly with the radio tuning and the recept for the radio is great....<br />Jus love it.......

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

22/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

the sound is amazing! only issue is that the alarm is too soft

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

31/10/2011

Singapore

Singapore

I LOVE IT SO MUCH .. LOOKING FOWARD TO BUY FROM PHILIPS AGAIN

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

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