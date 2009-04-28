  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Clock Radio

    AJL303/12
    Find support for this product
    • Wake up to your favorite music and photos Wake up to your favorite music and photos Wake up to your favorite music and photos
      -{discount-value}

      Clock Radio

      AJL303/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Wake up to your favorite music and photos

      Why not start a day fresh by waking up to a beloved photo, favorite tune or even sound of nature? The Philips clock radio lets you view photos and listen to music from your SD card. Also enjoy music on the built-in FM radio.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Clock Radio

      Wake up to your favorite music and photos

      Why not start a day fresh by waking up to a beloved photo, favorite tune or even sound of nature? The Philips clock radio lets you view photos and listen to music from your SD card. Also enjoy music on the built-in FM radio.

      Similar products

      See all Radio & alarm clock

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Clock Radio

        Clock Radio

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Wake up to your favorite music and photos

        Wake up to sounds of nature and start a fresh new day

        Wake up to sounds of nature and start a fresh new day

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. What is special about this Philips Clock radio is that it awakens you to nature sounds, radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a stress free awakening with natural sounds or your favorite music, this clock radio has it all.

        Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

        Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

        Relax or fall asleep to peaceful sounds. The Philips Clock radio is preloaded with a number of relaxation music pieces. Simply choose from rain showers, ocean waves, spa music and more, to enjoy in relaxed comfort.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Dual alarm time

        Dual alarm time

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

        8.9 cm (3.5") display for time, date and radio info viewing

        8.9 cm (3.5") display for time, date and radio info viewing

        The 8.9 cm (3.5") color high resolution color screen enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time, date and information of the radio stations easily. You can also display your favor photo as the background image.

        Enjoy music or radio broadcast while viewing photos

        Enjoy music or radio broadcast while viewing photos

        Enjoy viewing your photos while listening to your favorite music or FM radio station. Simply select "Photo with music" from the menu, then sit back and enjoy them both at the same time. The Philips Clock radio comes with USB and SD memory card slots so you can play your favorite MP3 and WMA music through the clock radio, and view your favorite digital images on the LCD display.

        Play your favorite photos and slideshows by your bedside

        Play your favorite photos and slideshows by your bedside

        Store your favorite photos on an SD card and play them in slideshow on your Philips Clock radio. Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of showing digital photos via the SD card slot. Simply insert your memory card on your Philips Clock radio, your digital photos will be played directly on the device. Now you can relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

        SD card slot for photo or MP3 music playback

        SD card slot for photo or MP3 music playback

        The Philips Clock radio comes with SD memory card slot so you can play your favorite MP3 music through the speakers of clock radio out loud.

        Wake up with the photos of your beloved ones

        Wake up with the photos of your beloved ones

        The Philips Clock radio comes with an easy to use feature that enables you to display your favorite photo as a background of the clock. When you wake up in the morning, you don't only see the time but also the photo of your beloved ones by your bedside. What a nice way to start a new day!

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          0.5 W RMS
          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound system
          mono

        • Audio playback

          Compatible formats
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Playback media
          SD/MMC card

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          dual alarm
          Backlight color
          white
          Clock
          • analogue
          • Digital
          Clock enhancements
          • relaxation music
          • wake to favourite track
          • wake to nature sound

        • Power

          DC input voltage
          5  V
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Accessories

          Others
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          Cables/Connection
          AC-DC adapter
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Dimensions

          Main unit depth
          38  mm
          Main unit height
          82  mm
          Main unit width
          100  mm

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          3.5  inch
          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Resolution
          320(W) x 240(H)

        • Digital photo playback

          Picture Enhancement
          slideshow with MP3 playback
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG

        • Storage media

          Memory Card Access
          SD/MMC card slot

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.