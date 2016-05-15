  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Clock Radio

    AJT5300W/12
    Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
      Clock Radio

      AJT5300W/12
      Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

      Start your day fully charged with AJT5300W. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the built in cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone / Android, while you sleep

        Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

        • Bluetooth®
        • Universal charging
        • Dual alarm
        • FM, Digital tuning
        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

        USB port to charge any mobile device

        USB port to charge any mobile device

        This speaker features a USB port, if your smartphone is running out of battery either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery stored in the speaker to your mobile device.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        Repeat alarm for additional snooze

        To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

        Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

        With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

        Technical Specifications

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Version
          V2.1 + EDR
          Profiles
          • A2DP
          • HFP
          • AVRCP
          Range
          10M (free space)

        • Compatibility

          Android tablets & smartphones
          with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
          other music devices
          with Bluetooth 2.1 or above

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Display
          LED
          Time format
          24H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9mins
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          No. of preset stations
          20
          Antenna
          • FM antenna
          • FM Antenna
          Frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          Tuner Bands
          • Digital tuning
          • FM

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Up/ Down
          Alarms
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Dual alarm time
          • Gentle Wake
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          Display brightness
          High/ Mid/ Low
          Sleep Timer
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • USB Charging

          Yes
          Yes
          5V, 1A
          Yes

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          Standby power consumption
          < 1W
          Battery type
          AA
          Number of batteries
          2
          Backup battery
          AA (not included)
          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          182 x 111 x 100  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          206 x 115 x 110 mm
          Gross weight
          0.6  kg
          Net weight
          0.5  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        • Charging

          USB devices
          5V

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          1

