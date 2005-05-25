  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Radio Cassette Recorder

    AQ4130/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    Enjoy your favorite stations
      Radio Cassette Recorder

      AQ4130/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enjoy your favorite stations

      Good quality stereo sound reproduction through the 7.6 cm (3") speakers.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Radio Cassette Recorder

      Enjoy your favorite stations

      Good quality stereo sound reproduction through the 7.6 cm (3") speakers.

      Enjoy your favorite stations

      Good quality stereo sound reproduction through the 7.6 cm (3") speakers.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Radio Cassette Recorder

      Enjoy your favorite stations

      Good quality stereo sound reproduction through the 7.6 cm (3") speakers.

        Enjoy your favorite stations

        AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        Autostop cassette deck

        Autostop cassette deck

        Built-in flat mic for excellent quality sound recording

        High-quality built-in condenser microphone for excellent quality sound recording

        ALC helps prevent audible distortion of input signals

        This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          0.5W
          Sound System
          Mono
          Speaker diameter
          3"
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Loudspeakers

          Finishing
          Metal

        • Audio Playback

          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Fast Wind/Rewind
          • Full Auto Stop
          • Pause key

        • Audio Recording

          Recording modes
          Built-in condensor microphone
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          One-Touch Recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          • AM Antenna
          • FM Antenna
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • LW
          • MW

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          90  mm
          Product height
          130  mm
          Product width
          300  mm
          Product weight
          2  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          D / LR20 Alkaline
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          4

