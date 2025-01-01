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2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
Radio Cassette Recorder
Discontinued
AQ4130/01
Enjoy your favorite stations
Good quality stereo sound reproduction through the 7.6 cm (3") speakers.
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