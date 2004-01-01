Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit any Android phone

The improved version of Philips FlexiDock features a micro USB connector, perfect for any Android powered phone. The docking mechanism is a great fit for any Android phone, thanks to the smooth and rounded edge design of the connector. It offers maximum adjustability. Simply slide the connector left or right, or rotate it to fit any location or orientation of the Micro USB port on your phone. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connector.