Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Stream your music and charge your Android phone
Get great sound as AS170 speaker fast charges your Android powered phone. Compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices for simple and easy music streaming. It even wakes you up with songs from your radio.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Stream your music and charge your Android phone
Get great sound as AS170 speaker fast charges your Android powered phone. Compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices for simple and easy music streaming. It even wakes you up with songs from your radio.
Stream your music and charge your Android phone
Get great sound as AS170 speaker fast charges your Android powered phone. Compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices for simple and easy music streaming. It even wakes you up with songs from your radio.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Stream your music and charge your Android phone
Get great sound as AS170 speaker fast charges your Android powered phone. Compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices for simple and easy music streaming. It even wakes you up with songs from your radio.
wireless speaker dock
Total:
recurring payment
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
The improved version of Philips FlexiDock features a micro USB connector, perfect for any Android powered phone. The docking mechanism is a great fit for any Android phone, thanks to the smooth and rounded edge design of the connector. It offers maximum adjustability. Simply slide the connector left or right, or rotate it to fit any location or orientation of the Micro USB port on your phone. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connector.
Available for download from Google Play, the Philips Bluetooth Audio Connect widget allows you to connect and pair your mobile device to any Philips Bluetooth audio device easily. Tap the widget to automatically add, pair and connect to any Philips Bluetooth audio device. Once paired, you can also rename and change the icons. This widget allows you to have several Philips audio devices, making it easy for you to switch between different Bluetooth devices easily. Simply tap to select your desired Philips audio device and start streaming.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Compatibility
Power
Dimensions
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.