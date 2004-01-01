  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Stream your music and charge your Android phone
      Stream your music and charge your Android phone

      Get great sound as AS170 speaker fast charges your Android powered phone. Compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices for simple and easy music streaming. It even wakes you up with songs from your radio.

        Stream your music and charge your Android phone

        • Bluetooth®
        • for Android
        • FM
        • 6W
        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Charge second mobile device via USB port

        Charge second mobile device via USB port

        For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit any Android phone

        The improved version of Philips FlexiDock features a micro USB connector, perfect for any Android powered phone. The docking mechanism is a great fit for any Android phone, thanks to the smooth and rounded edge design of the connector. It offers maximum adjustability. Simply slide the connector left or right, or rotate it to fit any location or orientation of the Micro USB port on your phone. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connector.

        Easy Bluetooth pairing Widget for Android phone

        Available for download from Google Play, the Philips Bluetooth Audio Connect widget allows you to connect and pair your mobile device to any Philips Bluetooth audio device easily. Tap the widget to automatically add, pair and connect to any Philips Bluetooth audio device. Once paired, you can also rename and change the icons. This widget allows you to have several Philips audio devices, making it easy for you to switch between different Bluetooth devices easily. Simply tap to select your desired Philips audio device and start streaming.

        Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          6W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Neodynium magnet system
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          2.1
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • SPP
          Bluetooth range
          line of sight, 10M or 30FT
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Station presets
          20

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • dual alarm
          Clock/Version
          • Digital
          • 12/24 hr

        • Compatibility

          work with
          Bluetooth 4.0 or below
          music streaming via Bluetooth
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • new iPad
          • iPad mini
          • iPad with Retina display
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5
          • iPod touch 3rd gen. or later
          • Android phones and tablets
          • other Bluetooth-enabled device
          micro USB connector
          for charging all Android phones

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.65  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          219 x 116 x 156 mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

