    AquaTouch

    Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

    AT600/15
    • Great skin protection, smooth shave. Great skin protection, smooth shave. Great skin protection, smooth shave.
      AquaTouch Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

      AT600/15
      Great skin protection, smooth shave.

      Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave.

        Great skin protection, smooth shave.

        • CloseCut shaving head
        • Wet&Dry
        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favorite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you're done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

        CloseCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close cut.

        CloseCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close cut.

        CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.

        Consistent blade performance for up to 2 years.

        Consistent blade performance for up to 2 years.

        For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

        A 10-hour charge gives 30+ minutes of cordless power.

        A 10-hour charge gives 30+ minutes of cordless power.

        Cordless for convenience. Gives you 30+ minutes of cordless power. Fully recharges in 10 hours.

        Unique ergonomic grip for extra precision and full control.

        Unique ergonomic grip for extra precision and full control.

        The shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for extra precision during your shave.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades.

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black & Directoire Blue
          Finishing
          Plain plastic
          Handle
          Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Yes
          Cleaning
          Fully waterproof
          Display
          1 LED indicator
          Shaving time
          30+ minutes, up to 10 shaves
          Operation
          • Rechargeable battery
          • Cordless use
          Charging time
          10 hours
          Display indicates
          • Battery low
          • Charging

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Maximum power consumption
          2.0  W
          Stand-by power
          < 0.25  W

        • Service

          Guarantee
          2-year guarantee
          Replacement heads
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          CloseCut Blade System
          SkinComfort
          AquaTec Wet & Dry

