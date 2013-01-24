Home
    AquaTouch

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    AT756/16
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave
      AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

      AT756/16
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

        AquaTouch

        AquaTouch

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Great skin protection, smooth shave

        • Lift & Cut Flexing heads
        • 40 min cordless use/8h charge
        • Pop-up trimmer
        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you are done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

        Lift and Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

        Lift and Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

        Lift and Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

        40 shaving minutes, 8 hour charge

        40 shaving minutes, 8 hour charge

        An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have up to 45 minutes of shaving time - that's around 14 shaves, after 8 hours of charging.

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Complete your look by using the pop up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Lift & Cut blades
          Contour following
          Dynamic Contour Response
          Styling
          Integrated pop up trimmer
          SkinComfort
          • SkinProtection System
          • AquaTec Wet & Dry

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 1 LED indication
          • Battery full indication
          • Battery low indication
          • Charging indication
          Charging
          Rechargeable
          Cleaning
          • Fully waterproof
          • QuickRinse hair chamber
          Shaving time
          40+ minutes, up to 14 shaves
          Charging time
          8 hours
          Display indicates
          • Battery full
          • Battery low
          • Charging
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Rechargeable battery
          Wet & Dry
          Yes

        • Design

          Finishing
          NA
          Color
          NA
          Handle
          • Rubber grip
          • Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Service

          Replacement head
          HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
          Guarantee
          2-year guarantee
          Replacement heads
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          < 0.25  W
          Maximum power consumption
          5.4  W

