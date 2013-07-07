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    • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave
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      Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      AT756/16

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.00

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      This product
      Shaver series 3000
      - {discount-value}

      Shaver series 3000

      Wet and dry electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      • Lift & Cut Flexing heads
      • 40 min cordless use/8h charge
      • Pop-up trimmer
      Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

      Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

      The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you are done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

      Lift and Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

      Lift and Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

      Lift and Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

      40 shaving minutes, 8 hour charge

      40 shaving minutes, 8 hour charge

      An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have up to 45 minutes of shaving time - that's around 14 shaves, after 8 hours of charging.

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        < 0.25  W
        Maximum power consumption
        5.4  W

      • Design

        Handle
        • Rubber grip
        • Ergonomic Easy Grip
        Finishing
        NA
        Color
        NA

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee
        Replacement head
        HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        Replacement heads
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Lift & Cut blades
        Contour following
        Dynamic Contour Response
        SkinComfort
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry
        • SkinProtection System
        Styling
        Integrated pop up trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 1 LED indication
        • Battery full indication
        • Battery low indication
        • Charging indication
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Cleaning
        • Fully waterproof
        • QuickRinse hair chamber
        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Rechargeable battery
        Shaving time
        40+ minutes, up to 14 shaves
        Charging time
        8 hours
        Display indicates
        • Battery full
        • Battery low
        • Charging

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      Accessories for this product

      • Shaver series 5000 Shaving heads

        SH50/51

      • shaving heads

        HQ8/50

      • Shaving heads cleaning spray

        HQ110/02

      • shaving heads cleaning spray

        HQ110/01

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