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AT756/16
Great skin protection, smooth shave
Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.See all benefits
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Wet and dry electric shaver
Total
recurring payment
The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you are done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.
Lift and Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.
An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have up to 45 minutes of shaving time - that's around 14 shaves, after 8 hours of charging.
With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.
Complete your look by using the pop up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
Accessories
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Shaving Performance
Ease of use
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