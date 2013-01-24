Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    AquaTouch

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    AT940/18
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave
      -{discount-value}

      AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

      AT940/18
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $179.00
      Find similar products

      AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $179.00
      Find similar products

      AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all aquatouch-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        AquaTouch

        AquaTouch

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great skin protection, smooth shave

        • TripleTrack blades
        • Pivoting heads
        SmartPivot maintains constant skin contact

        SmartPivot maintains constant skin contact

        The shaver constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast shave

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

        TripleTrack heads offer 50% more shaving surface

        TripleTrack heads offer 50% more shaving surface

        Three shaving tracks for 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave

        60+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

        60+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

        60+ minutes of cordless power for 20 shaves. Fully charges in 1 hour, so it's always ready when you are.

        Pop up trimmer perfect for sideburns and moustache

        Pop up trimmer perfect for sideburns and moustache

        The shaver has a full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming your sideburns and moustache

        3 minute quick charge for one shave

        3 minute quick charge for one shave

        3 minute quick charge provides enough power for one shave, so that you are always fast even when the battery is empty.

        For a comfortably close shave

        For a comfortably close shave

        For a close shave, the dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver, lifts hairs to cut comfortably closer.

        Shaves even the shortest stubble

        Shaves even the shortest stubble

        DualPrecision shaving heads have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        Optimized for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

        Optimized for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

        Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Optimized for use with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort, even in the shower.

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • DualPrecision cutting
          • Super Lift&Cut
          • TripleTrack cutting system
          Contour following
          • Dynamic contour response
          • SmartPivot
          Styling
          Integrated pop up trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 2 LED indication
          • Battery full indication
          • Battery low indication
          • Charging indication
          • Quick charge indication
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Cordless & corded operation
          • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
          Cleaning
          • Fully washable shaver
          • Quick rinse hair chamber
          Shaving time
          60+ minutes
          Charging time
          1 hour

        • Design

          Finishing
          • Decopanel chromed
          • Front Shell Deep Black Met.
          Color
          Deep Black Metallic
          Handle
          • Easy grip
          • Ribbed rubber grip

        • Accessories

          Stand
          Charging stand
          Pouch
          Shower hanger/storage pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with HQ9

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W
          Stand-by power
          < 0.2  W

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us