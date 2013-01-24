Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Skincare hand shower

    AWP1708CH/59
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Say hello to more moisturized skin. Say hello to more moisturized skin. Say hello to more moisturized skin.
      -{discount-value}

      Skincare hand shower

      AWP1708CH/59
      Overall Rating / 5

      Say hello to more moisturized skin.

      With a graceful curves design and 3-in-1 filter, this skincare hand shower can remove residual chlorine and provide moisturizing element for skin care, the rose aroma is released through spray, and surrounds the body after shower. See all benefits

      Skincare hand shower

      Say hello to more moisturized skin.

      With a graceful curves design and 3-in-1 filter, this skincare hand shower can remove residual chlorine and provide moisturizing element for skin care, the rose aroma is released through spray, and surrounds the body after shower. See all benefits

      Say hello to more moisturized skin.

      With a graceful curves design and 3-in-1 filter, this skincare hand shower can remove residual chlorine and provide moisturizing element for skin care, the rose aroma is released through spray, and surrounds the body after shower. See all benefits

      Skincare hand shower

      Say hello to more moisturized skin.

      With a graceful curves design and 3-in-1 filter, this skincare hand shower can remove residual chlorine and provide moisturizing element for skin care, the rose aroma is released through spray, and surrounds the body after shower. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all showers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Skincare hand shower

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Say hello to more moisturized skin.

        • Skin care
        • Remove residual chlorine
        • Two spray modes
        • Easy clean nozzle

        Rich in vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid

        Skincare spray is rich in vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid, can remove residual chlorine and provide moisturizing element for skin care.

        Rapid release of skincare element by rotary structure

        Filter will rotate through the water flow, drive the skincare element to be released quickly after integrating with water.

        Rose aroma surrounds the body after shower

        The rose aroma is released throught spray, makes you enjoy the refreshing shower

        Pressurized spray for refreshing tired skin

        76 small nozzles realize pressurized spray, relieve the trouble under low water pressure environment, and high dense spray can bring full relaxation to the skin.

        Graceful curves design

        Hand shower adopts a graceful curves design, decorates the connection between shower head and handle with champagne gold ring, which is exquisite and attractive.

        6 layers electroplating process for lasting color

        The electroplated coating can pass the test of 24-hour acetic acid salt spray, and reach grade 10 standard*, which is glossier, more corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant and high temperature resistant.

        Raw water spray for daily cleaning

        Raw water spray can be easily switched by plectrum, which is used for daily washing and bathroom cleaning without wasting filter element.

        Easy to remove limescale with liquid silicone nozzle

        The nozzles are made of liquid silicone. The high-quality, tear-resistant liquid silicone is easy to rub by your fingers. You only need to rub the nozzles gently to remove the limescale.

        Easy to replace filter by 3 steps

        You can change the filter easily by unscrewing the handle with hand, no need to use extra tool.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Type
          Filter type
          Shower head size
          Ø113mm
          Spray type
          Skincare spray/Raw water spray
          Switching mode
          Plectrum
          Finishing
          Electroplating
          Color
          Chrome
          Connection type
          G1/2
          Inlet water temperature
          4-60  °C
          Inlet water pressure
          0.05-0.5MPa

        • Filter specification

          Filter model
          AWP107/59
          Main filter element
          Vitamin C / hyaluronic acid / polyglutamic acid
          Lifespan
          Around 1 month*

        • Country of origin

          Country of origin
          China

        • Service

          Warranty period
          2  year(s)

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • The inspection standard of acid salt spray test is GB / T 23447-2009.
            • The lifespan of filter varies with household water consumption. It is recommended to replace filter in time to ensure the excellent effect.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us