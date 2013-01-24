Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Say hello to more moisturized skin.
With a graceful curves design and 3-in-1 filter, this skincare hand shower can remove residual chlorine and provide moisturizing element for skin care, the rose aroma is released through spray, and surrounds the body after shower. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Say hello to more moisturized skin.
With a graceful curves design and 3-in-1 filter, this skincare hand shower can remove residual chlorine and provide moisturizing element for skin care, the rose aroma is released through spray, and surrounds the body after shower. See all benefits
Say hello to more moisturized skin.
With a graceful curves design and 3-in-1 filter, this skincare hand shower can remove residual chlorine and provide moisturizing element for skin care, the rose aroma is released through spray, and surrounds the body after shower. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Say hello to more moisturized skin.
With a graceful curves design and 3-in-1 filter, this skincare hand shower can remove residual chlorine and provide moisturizing element for skin care, the rose aroma is released through spray, and surrounds the body after shower. See all benefits
Skincare hand shower
Philips shop price
Total:
Skincare spray is rich in vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid, can remove residual chlorine and provide moisturizing element for skin care.
Filter will rotate through the water flow, drive the skincare element to be released quickly after integrating with water.
The rose aroma is released throught spray, makes you enjoy the refreshing shower
76 small nozzles realize pressurized spray, relieve the trouble under low water pressure environment, and high dense spray can bring full relaxation to the skin.
Hand shower adopts a graceful curves design, decorates the connection between shower head and handle with champagne gold ring, which is exquisite and attractive.
The electroplated coating can pass the test of 24-hour acetic acid salt spray, and reach grade 10 standard*, which is glossier, more corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant and high temperature resistant.
Raw water spray can be easily switched by plectrum, which is used for daily washing and bathroom cleaning without wasting filter element.
The nozzles are made of liquid silicone. The high-quality, tear-resistant liquid silicone is easy to rub by your fingers. You only need to rub the nozzles gently to remove the limescale.
You can change the filter easily by unscrewing the handle with hand, no need to use extra tool.
General specifications
Filter specification
Country of origin
Service