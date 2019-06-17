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AWP3702/90
Clean water right from the tap
Compact on-tap purifier using high quality granular activated carbon to effectively removes residual chlorine and odors, ensuring clean and tasty water for you and your family.See all benefits
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On-tap filtration
Total
recurring payment
Granular activated carbon filter can remove residual chlorine by more than 99%*, and adsorbs odors effectively.
Eject the used filter by pushing the switch and simply insert the new one.
A simple rotation of the water selection lever switches the water flow from regular, unfiltered tap water (stream or spray) to effectively treated filtered water.
This on-tap purifier comes with a few tailor-made Quick Fit tap adapters, which fit most taps and help you to easily install the filter.
Simply discard the one-piece filter when it reaches the end of lifetime. The one-piece design prevents secondary pollution.
Filtration performance
Filter specifications
Input water conditions
General specifications
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