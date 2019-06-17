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    • Clean water right from the tap Clean water right from the tap Clean water right from the tap

      On-tap filtration

      AWP3702/90

      Clean water right from the tap

      Compact on-tap purifier using high quality granular activated carbon to effectively removes residual chlorine and odors, ensuring clean and tasty water for you and your family.

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      Clean water right from the tap

      Remove residual chlorine and odor

      • Microfiltration
      • GAC
      • 0.4L/min

      Removes residual chlorine and odors effectively

      Granular activated carbon filter can remove residual chlorine by more than 99%*, and adsorbs odors effectively.

      Buckle type release and lock filter changing mechanism

      Eject the used filter by pushing the switch and simply insert the new one.

      Water control system with optional water outlet modes

      A simple rotation of the water selection lever switches the water flow from regular, unfiltered tap water (stream or spray) to effectively treated filtered water.

      Quick Fit tap adapters for easy installation on your tap

      This on-tap purifier comes with a few tailor-made Quick Fit tap adapters, which fit most taps and help you to easily install the filter.

      Simply discard the one-piece filter after use

      Simply discard the one-piece filter when it reaches the end of lifetime. The one-piece design prevents secondary pollution.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Chlorine reduction
        Yes, up to 99%*
        Pesticide removal
        Yes
        VOC reduction
        Yes

      • Filter specifications

        Main filter media
        Granular activated carbon/GAC
        Filtration capacity
        1000L

      • Input water conditions

        Input water quality
        Municipal tap water
        Input water temperature
        5-38  °C
        Input water pressure
        1.5-3.5  bar

      • General specifications

        Rated water flow rate
        0.4L/min

      • Country of origin

        System
        China
        Filter
        China

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