Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    On-tap filtration

    AWP3754/97
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Crisp and pure tasting water Crisp and pure tasting water Crisp and pure tasting water
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      On-tap filtration

      AWP3754/97
      Overall Rating / 5

      Crisp and pure tasting water

      Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with Philips X-Guard ultrafiltration system reducing chlorine, lead, bacteria and more. Easy one-click installation allows it to fit on your tap in seconds. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      On-tap filtration

      Crisp and pure tasting water

      Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with Philips X-Guard ultrafiltration system reducing chlorine, lead, bacteria and more. Easy one-click installation allows it to fit on your tap in seconds. See all benefits

      Crisp and pure tasting water

      Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with Philips X-Guard ultrafiltration system reducing chlorine, lead, bacteria and more. Easy one-click installation allows it to fit on your tap in seconds. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      On-tap filtration

      Crisp and pure tasting water

      Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with Philips X-Guard ultrafiltration system reducing chlorine, lead, bacteria and more. Easy one-click installation allows it to fit on your tap in seconds. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all water-purifiers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        On-tap filtration

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Crisp and pure tasting water

        straight from the tap

        • X-Guard Ultra

        Easily switch among different modes

        Filtered stream water is tailored for drinking and cooking, while unfiltered stream and unfiltered shower modes are suitable for washing dishes and other cleaning purposes.

        Quick twist design for easy filter replacement

        Effortlessly replace the expired filter with a new one with a simple twist.

        Timer reminds you when to replace the filter

        Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

        One-click installation - no need for a plumber

        After the correct adaptor is installed, simply attach the filter to the faucet and release, and you are good to go!

        Effectively reduces chlorine, lead, bacteria and more

        By adopting the innovative activated carbon fibre and hollow fibre membrane, this X-Guard Ultra filter effectively reduces chlorine, lead, pesticides, microplastics and particles down to 0.1 micron. It also filters up to 99.99% of bacteria.

        Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

        Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Filtration capacity
          1200L
          Water flow rate
          1.6L/min

        • Filter specifications

          Replacement filter cartridge
          AWP315

        • Input water conditions

          Input water pressure
          0.15 - 0.35Mpa  bar
          Input water quality
          Municipal tap water
          Input water temperature
          5-38  °C

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us