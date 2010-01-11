  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

        Enjoy music wherever you go

        • Red
        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        20-track CD programmable

        The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power
          2 x 1 W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker grille finishing
          metal

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Power

          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          6
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          power cord
          Others
          User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Convenience

          Loader type
          top

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          2  kg
          Packaging depth
          264  mm
          Packaging height
          155  mm
          Packaging width
          284  mm
          Weight
          1.6  kg
          Main unit depth
          245  mm
          Main unit height
          123  mm
          Main unit width
          262  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

