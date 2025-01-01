2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ1037/98
All-in-one, MP3 music with enriched bass
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ1037 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music in enriched bass sound with the help of easy-to-use functions.
MP3
cassette
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
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