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    • Enjoy your music wherever you go Enjoy your music wherever you go Enjoy your music wherever you go

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ215B/12

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Enjoy your music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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      Enjoy your music wherever you go

      • Black
      • 3W
      • Digital tuning
      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

      Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      3W RMS total output power

      3W RMS total output power

      This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      20-track CD programmable

      The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume control
        up/down
        Sound system
        stereo
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        3 W

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker grille finishing
        metal
        No. of built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        FM

      • Convenience

        Loader type
        top

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Power type
        AC or battery input

      • Accessories

        Others
        User Manual
        Cables/Connection
        power cord
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.6  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        252 x 232 x 124  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        280 x 260 x 160 mm
        Product weight
        1  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate
      Badge-D2C

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