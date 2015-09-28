  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ215B/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Enjoy your music wherever you go Enjoy your music wherever you go Enjoy your music wherever you go
      -{discount-value}

      CD Soundmachine

      AZ215B/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enjoy your music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Enjoy your music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      Enjoy your music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      CD Soundmachine

      Enjoy your music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all CD Sound

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CD Soundmachine

        CD Soundmachine

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Enjoy your music wherever you go

        • Black
        • 3W
        • Digital tuning
        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

        Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        3W RMS total output power

        3W RMS total output power

        This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        20-track CD programmable

        The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes

        • Sound

          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound system
          stereo
          Sound enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Maximum output power (RMS)
          3 W

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker grille finishing
          metal

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Loader type
          top

        • Power

          Power type
          AC or battery input
          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          power cord
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet
          Others
          User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          252 x 232 x 124  mm
          Product weight
          1  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          280 x 260 x 160 mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.6  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.