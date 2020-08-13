2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ318B/98
Enjoy music wherever you go
Want to enjoy the music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone? Plug the USB Direct socket to the Philips CD soundmachine and enjoy your favorite digital music through the powerful speakers - anytime, anywhere.
Compact design
USB
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Smile75
13/08/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Compact and easy to use
I like its compact size that easy to move around. Function wise also easy to use especially for learning of elderly people.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ318B CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-07-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ318B CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-07-13
30/05/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Need improvement
There should be light at the LED screen. I couldn't read the screen without flipping over the machine.
Pros
low cost sound machine
Cons
not user friendly
This review was made for AZ318B CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2019-04-30
This review was made for AZ318B CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2019-04-30
Lakeville
04/10/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Reception is not perfect
Unable to tune to FM98.8, background is noisy when volume is increase.
This review was made for AZ318B CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2019-09-03
This review was made for AZ318B CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2019-09-03