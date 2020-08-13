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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ318B/98

3.3

| (3) Reviews

Enjoy music wherever you go

Want to enjoy the music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone? Plug the USB Direct socket to the Philips CD soundmachine and enjoy your favorite digital music through the powerful speakers - anytime, anywhere.

See all benefits

Enjoy music wherever you go

  • Compact design

  • USB

FM digital tuning

FM digital tuning

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

CD repeat/shuffle/Program for personalized music enjoyment

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
1

13/08/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Compact and easy to use

I like its compact size that easy to move around. Function wise also easy to use especially for learning of elderly people.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ318B CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-07-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ318B CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-07-13

30/05/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Need improvement

There should be light at the LED screen. I couldn't read the screen without flipping over the machine.

Pros

low cost sound machine

Cons

not user friendly

This review was made for AZ318B CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2019-04-30

This review was made for AZ318B CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2019-04-30

04/10/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Reception is not perfect

Unable to tune to FM98.8, background is noisy when volume is increase.

This review was made for AZ318B CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2019-09-03

This review was made for AZ318B CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2019-09-03

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