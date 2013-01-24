Home
    Enjoy music wherever you go
      Enjoy music wherever you go

      Want to enjoy the music collections stored at portable music player without using headphone? Plug the USB Direct socket to the Philips CD soundmachine and enjoy your favorite digital music through the powerful speakers - anytime, anywhere. See all benefits

        Enjoy music wherever you go

        • Compact design
        • USB
        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

        FM digital tuning

        FM digital tuning

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous album search
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          USB playback mode
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous album search
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Maximum output power (RMS)
          3 W

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker grille finishing
          metal

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Display type
          LCD display
          Loader type
          top

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          power cord
          Others
          User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          1.62  kg
          Packaging width
          280  mm
          Packaging height
          260  mm
          Packaging depth
          156  mm
          Weight
          1.1  kg
          Main unit depth
          232  mm
          Main unit height
          124  mm
          Main unit width
          252  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

