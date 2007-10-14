  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    DVD soundmachine

    AZ5738/98
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos
      -{discount-value}

      DVD soundmachine

      AZ5738/98
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos

      Enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD soundmachine. Powerful stereo music and sound effects are delivered through the Bass Reflex speaker system with two 10.2 cm/4" full range speakers. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD soundmachine

      Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos

      Enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD soundmachine. Powerful stereo music and sound effects are delivered through the Bass Reflex speaker system with two 10.2 cm/4" full range speakers. See all benefits

      Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos

      Enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD soundmachine. Powerful stereo music and sound effects are delivered through the Bass Reflex speaker system with two 10.2 cm/4" full range speakers. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      DVD soundmachine

      Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos

      Enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD soundmachine. Powerful stereo music and sound effects are delivered through the Bass Reflex speaker system with two 10.2 cm/4" full range speakers. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Audio Home Systems

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DVD soundmachine

        DVD soundmachine

        Total:

        Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, music and photos

        • MP3-CD
        • Tape
        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Handy remote control for extra convenience

        Handy remote control for extra convenience

        With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

        Autostop cassette deck

        Autostop cassette deck

        Multi-functional LCD display

        Multi-functional LCD display

        Technical Specifications

        • Video Playback

          Playback media
          • DVD-Video
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • picture CD
          • video CD/SVCD
          Disc playback modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • fast backward
          • fast forward
          • OSD
          • pause
          • PBC
          • Zoom

        • Audio playback

          Cassette deck technology
          mechanical
          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Number of decks
          1

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power
          2 x 1 W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker grille finishing
          metal

        • Audio recording

          Recording media
          tape
          Tape recording enhancement
          CD synchro start recording

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          • 3.5 mm video out
          • 3.5mm audio out

        • Convenience

          Display Digits
          7
          Loader type
          top
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          • audio/video cable
          • power cord
          Remote control
          Yes
          Others
          User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          4.13  kg
          Packaging depth
          277  mm
          Packaging height
          200  mm
          Packaging width
          450  mm
          Weight
          3.2  kg
          Main unit depth
          238  mm
          Main unit height
          162  mm
          Main unit width
          400  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • Audio/video cable
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate
        • Remote Control

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.