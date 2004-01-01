Other items in the box
- AC power cord
- User manual
- Warranty certificate
Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Enjoy your iPod/iPhone music wherever you go
Share your favorite iPod/iPhone tunes out loud wherever you go. Not only will you enjoy great portability and ease of use, you can charge your iPod/iPhone while it plays. You can also play CDs, CD-Rs and CD-RWs. Free your music now.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy your iPod/iPhone music wherever you go
Share your favorite iPod/iPhone tunes out loud wherever you go. Not only will you enjoy great portability and ease of use, you can charge your iPod/iPhone while it plays. You can also play CDs, CD-Rs and CD-RWs. Free your music now.
Enjoy your iPod/iPhone music wherever you go
Share your favorite iPod/iPhone tunes out loud wherever you go. Not only will you enjoy great portability and ease of use, you can charge your iPod/iPhone while it plays. You can also play CDs, CD-Rs and CD-RWs. Free your music now.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy your iPod/iPhone music wherever you go
Share your favorite iPod/iPhone tunes out loud wherever you go. Not only will you enjoy great portability and ease of use, you can charge your iPod/iPhone while it plays. You can also play CDs, CD-Rs and CD-RWs. Free your music now.
CD Soundmachine
Total:
recurring payment
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
0
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Audio Playback
iPod compatibility
iPhone compatibility
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.