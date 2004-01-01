  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    CD Soundmachine

    AZD1755/12
      CD Soundmachine

      AZD1755/12

      Enjoy your iPod/iPhone music wherever you go

      Play music from your iPod/iPhone out loud and proud. The cool Philips CD soundmachine boasts a full range speaker system enhanced with powerful Dynamic Bass Boost - perfect for pumping up the volume wherever you go.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        • Dock for iPod/iPhone
        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

        Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

        Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Dock your iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock your iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates your iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        0

        20-track CD programmable

        The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          2 x 1 W RMS
          Sound enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Sound system
          stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Audio playback

          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Docking playback modes
          • fast forward and backward
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM stereo

        • Convenience

          Loader type
          top
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Power

          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Mains power
          AC adaptor, 220-240V
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Accessories

          Others
          User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          2.2  kg
          Main unit depth
          92  mm
          Main unit height
          200  mm
          Weight
          1.9  kg
          Main unit width
          380  mm
          Packaging height
          238  mm
          Packaging width
          416  mm
          Packaging depth
          130  mm

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch
          • iPod 5th generation
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

