    BHB864/00
      One wrap away from perfect curls

      Easily create perfect, classic curls with our new curler. Tourmaline ceramic coated barrel makes sure your hair is protected, frizz-free and shine with perfection. 200°C high heat allows you to create beautiful curls in one wrap.

      Easily create perfect, classic curls with our new curler. Tourmaline ceramic coated barrel makes sure your hair is protected, frizz-free and shine with perfection. 200°C high heat allows you to create beautiful curls in one wrap. See all benefits

      One wrap away from perfect curls

      Easily create perfect, classic curls with our new curler. Tourmaline ceramic coated barrel makes sure your hair is protected, frizz-free and shine with perfection. 200°C high heat allows you to create beautiful curls in one wrap. See all benefits

        One wrap away from perfect curls

        • 25mm medium barrel
        • Tourmaline ceramic
        • Digital temperature settings
        Tourmaline ceramic for ultimate smoothness and shine

        The smooth ceramic barrel prevents damage to your hair during styling. It is infused with tourmaline to give your curls ultimate smoothness and shine.

        Up to 200°C for perfect results

        High temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and get the curly look you want.

        25mm medium barrel for classic curls

        30% more styling space on the barrel for long or thick hair

        Increased styling space on the barrel for easier curling even long or thick hair.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Safety stand for ease of use

        The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

        This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

        Key-lock function to avoid unintentional switching

        You are always in control. No more accidental temperature change with the key-lock function.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Auto shut-off for safe usage

        This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        1.8 m power cord

        Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

        2 years of world wide guarantee

        Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.

        8 digital temperature settings for absolute control

        Digital display with 8 temperature settings gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Barrel size
          25mm
          Barrel coating
          Tourmaline Ceramic
          Temperature range
          130 °C - 200 °C
          Number of heat settings
          8
          Type of temperature control
          LCD
          Heat-up time
          60 sec
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Voltage
          Worldwide  V

        • Features

          Auto shut-off
          after 60 min
          Key lock
          Yes
          Resting stand
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

