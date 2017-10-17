  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Dream curls transformation Dream curls transformation Dream curls transformation
    • Play Pause

      StyleCare Prestige Auto Curler

      BHB876/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Dream curls transformation

      The Philips StyleCare Prestige Auto Curler automatically makes your dream curls an effortless reality with its innovative smart curling system. Dream curls transformation with 2x more hair in one go*

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $199.00

      Similar products

      See all Stylers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      StyleCare Prestige
      - {discount-value}

      StyleCare Prestige

      Auto Curler

      Total

      recurring payment

      Dream curls transformation

      2x more hair in one go*

      • With smart curling system
      • 2x more hair in one go
      • Vertical grip
      • Smart curl guards
      Smart curling system for ultimate styling experience

      Smart curling system for ultimate styling experience

      Enjoy ultimate styling experience with our smart curling system. The innovative system is a great package of many upgraded features. Fabulous, lasting curls are created at a touch of a button with two auto-rotating smart curl guards. They curl every hair strand like a professional stylist all the while caring for your hair. The clever curl boost technology allows the auto curler to create lasting results at a more caring temperature setting. The device's longer barrel, easy vertical grip and open design that follows the natural flow of your hair help you style perfectly with little effort.

      Longer barrel to style 2x more hair in one go

      Longer barrel to style 2x more hair in one go

      With our auto curler’s 113% more curling surface*, you can now style 2x more hair in one go. Perfect curls just got easy and fast.

      Smart curl guards for fabulous, lasting curls like a pro

      Smart curl guards for fabulous, lasting curls like a pro

      Our auto curler creates perfect fabulous curls that last, every time. Thanks to our innovative smart curl guards, hair is perfectly wrapped around the barrel like the masterful touch of a professional hairdresser. Because each strand of hair is curled evenly at the controlled temperature, the result is perfect each time. The best thing is that this highly skillful work is done only at a touch of a button, automatically!

      27 setting combinations for different looks

      27 setting combinations for different looks

      Enjoy variety of looks with 27 setting combinations (3 timer settings x 3 temperature settings x 3 curling direction settings). The various curl, temperature and time settings can be used in different combinations to achieve your desired look every time.

      Natural flowing open design for perfect curls, stress-free

      Natural flowing open design for perfect curls, stress-free

      Our innovative open design in combination with two vertical curling guards help you achieve great curls while caring for your hair. In the spacy chamber, the rotating curl guards gently and smoothly wrap hair around the curling barrel with no stress. Because the curl guards are shaped vertically, following the natural flow of your hair, there is less chance of jamming the hair. Style with peace of mind.

      Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion

      Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion

      Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion for better care of your hair.

      Curl boost technology: great result at a caring heat setting

      Curl boost technology: great result at a caring heat setting

      Our clever curl boost technology enables great, lasting curls at a caring temperature setting. The combination of the shape, smart curl guards and the keratin ceramic barrel work in sync to effectively use the heat, so hair is styled perfectly every time.

      3 heat & 3 timer settings for different hair types

      3 heat & 3 timer settings for different hair types

      The 3 temperature settings (170°C - 190°C- 210°C) and 3 timer settings (12sec - 10sec - 8sec) help you achieve great results from loose to tight curls on different hair types. For example, the high temperature setting with the extra curling time will shape the curls tighter – ideal for thicker hair. The low temperature setting combined with shorter curling time is optimal for hair that needs extra hair protection.

      3 adjustable curling directions

      3 adjustable curling directions

      3 adjustable curling directions (left, right and automatic) add more creativity to your curling routine. Right curls, left curls – so you can curl each side in perfect symmetry – or automatic curls to mix of right and left sided curls for a completely natural look.

      Heat proof styling

      Heat proof styling

      Our new improved chamber means no burns during styling. Unlike with traditional curlers, you’ll never singe your fingers because our clever design completely isolates heat from any other areas than treated hair.

      Vertical grip for easy use

      The auto curler is held in a natural vertical position with a relaxed grip, making it effortless to create perfectly consistent curls all around your head. The operating buttons are positioned where your grip is so that you can intuitively reach it. The curved, feminine shape of the curling chamber makes it comfortable to curl even closer to your scalp.

      Intelligent feedback with ready beep and auto stop features

      This auto curler comes with intelligent feedback. The curl ready indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving continous beeping singals. This innovative feature helps you create great lasting results each time without overheating the hair. The auto stop feature turns off the power of the curler automatically to protect your hair if hair is tangled inside the chamber in an odd chance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hair type

        All hair types
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Barrel cleaning accessory
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Cable length
        2 m
        Styling temperature
        170 °C - 190 °C - 210 °C
        3 curling directions
        Right - Alternate - Left
        Timer settings
        8sec - 10sec - 12sec
        Off mode power
        < 0.5 W

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Coating of heated parts
        keratin ceramic
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Auto rotation
        Yes
        Rotating directions
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • vs. Philips HPS940

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.