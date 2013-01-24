Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    EssentialCare

    Hairdryer

    BHD001/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ultra Compact for everyday drying Ultra Compact for everyday drying Ultra Compact for everyday drying
      -{discount-value}

      EssentialCare Hairdryer

      BHD001/03
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ultra Compact for everyday drying

      This hairdryer packs perfect drying power into your bag so you can get the look you want, wherever you go See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.00
      Find similar products

      EssentialCare Hairdryer

      Ultra Compact for everyday drying

      This hairdryer packs perfect drying power into your bag so you can get the look you want, wherever you go See all benefits

      Ultra Compact for everyday drying

      This hairdryer packs perfect drying power into your bag so you can get the look you want, wherever you go See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.00
      Find similar products

      EssentialCare Hairdryer

      Ultra Compact for everyday drying

      This hairdryer packs perfect drying power into your bag so you can get the look you want, wherever you go See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hair-dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        EssentialCare

        EssentialCare

        Hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ultra Compact for everyday drying

        EssentialCare Ultra Compact

        • 1200W
        • 2 flexible speed settings
        • 220-240V
        1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8m cord.

        1200W for gentle drying

        1200W for gentle drying

        Philips EssentialCare Compact creates the right level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results everyday.

        Compact design for easy storage

        Compact design for easy storage

        Light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere, this hair dryer has a clever and modern design.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

        2 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

        2 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

        This hairdryer offers 2 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Diffuser
          No
          Dual voltage
          No
          Foldable handle
          No
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          No
          Number of attachments
          1
          Travel pouch
          No
          Ceramic
          No
          Coolshot
          No
          Nozzle / Concentrator
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Color/finishing
          Black High Gloss
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Motor
          DC Motor
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Wattage
          1200  W
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Power
          1200  W

        • Weight & dimensions

          A-Box Dimensions
          556 x 283 x 264mm
          A-Box Weight
          526g
          Product size
          128 x 69 x 240mm
          Product weight (excl. pack)
          310gr
          F-Box weight
          79g

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us