2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.4
of 5
77
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Buima
13/08/2021
Singapore
EssentialCare Hair Dryer BHD 002
I like the size and weight of the hairdryer. Good for basic drying of hair
Pros
Light and comfortable size
Cons
Not suitable for styling
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD002/09 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-07-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD002/09 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-07-12
Nicole86
15/06/2018
Singapore
Easy to use. Powerful hairdryer
This was the first model I used. Purchased it in Sept 2015 and has been using it daily. It's powerful to me, for my bob hair and pixie hair length. Dry my hair up fast within 10min. Would recommend you guys to try if it's for usage on drying and simple styling.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD004/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD004/03 Hairdryer
Seanna
09/04/2021
Malaysia
Good and strong wind
Value for money n it is durable, it comes with different attachment..
Pros
Fast dry
Cons
Can be quite hot
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD004/03 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-04-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD004/03 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2019-04-09