    DryCare Essential

    Hairdryer

    BHD003/03
    • Easily dry and style your hair Easily dry and style your hair Easily dry and style your hair
      DryCare Essential Hairdryer

      BHD003/03
      Easily dry and style your hair

      This Philips Essential hairdryer packs the perfect balance of drying and styling power. The dryer is compact and can easily be used at home or taken on the road. Get the beautiful and gentle results you desire, wherever you go. See all benefits

        Hairdryer

        Easily dry and style your hair

        • 1400W
        1400W quick & gentle drying

        1400W quick & gentle drying

        This 1400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

        2 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

        2 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

        This hairdryer offers 2 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

        Foldable handle for easy storage

        Foldable handle for easy storage

        This hairdryer has foldable handle, making it easy to pack, store and take with you anywhere you go.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator focuses airflow through the opening to specific areas. This results in better touch-ups or more precise styling to finish your look.

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

        2 years of worldwide guarantee

        2 years of worldwide guarantee

        2 years of worldwide guarantee.

        1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          1400  W
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Motor
          DC motor
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Features

          Foldable handle
          Yes
          Settings
          2 Speed settings
          Nozzle / Concentrator
          Yes
          Compact design
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

