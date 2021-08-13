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Discontinued

EssentialCareHairdryer

BHD004/03

4.4

| (77) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound

This Philips EssentialCare dryer gives you the power and care you need with a more pleasant sound. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014

See all benefits

Designed by Philips sound experts

Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound

  • 1800W

  • Cool shot

  • Diffuser

  • 220-240V

Designed for a pleasant sound

Designed for a pleasant sound

The design of the air inlet grill allows for increased air flow while, the shape and size of the dryer improves flow of the air through the dryer. The result is faster, more effective drying power with a pleasant sound*. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014.

Compact design for easy handling

Compact design for easy handling

Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. The result is a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

The concentrator focuses the air flow of air for precision styling. Great for touch ups or to set your style.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

77

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

13/08/2021

Singapore

Singapore

EssentialCare Hair Dryer BHD 002

I like the size and weight of the hairdryer. Good for basic drying of hair

Pros

Light and comfortable size

Cons

Not suitable for styling

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD002/09 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-07-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD002/09 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-07-12

15/06/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use. Powerful hairdryer

This was the first model I used. Purchased it in Sept 2015 and has been using it daily. It's powerful to me, for my bob hair and pixie hair length. Dry my hair up fast within 10min. Would recommend you guys to try if it's for usage on drying and simple styling.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD004/03 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD004/03 Hairdryer

09/04/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good and strong wind

Value for money n it is durable, it comes with different attachment..

Pros

Fast dry

Cons

Can be quite hot

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD004/03 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2019-04-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD004/03 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2019-04-09

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