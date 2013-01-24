Home
    EssentialCare

    Hairdryer

    BHD004/03
      EssentialCare Hairdryer

      BHD004/03
      This Philips EssentialCare dryer gives you the power and care you need with a more pleasant sound. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014 See all benefits

        EssentialCare

        EssentialCare

        Hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound

        Designed by Philips sound experts

        • 1800W
        • Cool shot
        • Diffuser
        • 220-240V
        Designed for a pleasant sound

        Designed for a pleasant sound

        The design of the air inlet grill allows for increased air flow while, the shape and size of the dryer improves flow of the air through the dryer. The result is faster, more effective drying power with a pleasant sound*. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014.

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. The result is a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator focuses the air flow of air for precision styling. Great for touch ups or to set your style.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

        1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8m cord.

        1800W for perfect drying results

        1800W for perfect drying results

        This 1800W hairdryer creates the perfect level of airflow and drying power, for beautiful results every day.

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        The ThermoProtect temperature setting maintains a constant caring drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you can achieve great results in the most caring way.

        3 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

        3 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

        This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.

        Adds volume, maximizes thickness, curls and bouncy styles

        Adds volume, maximizes thickness, curls and bouncy styles

        The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser’s fine textured pins will add volume, maximize thickness, bounce and help shape curls.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Wattage
          1800  W
          Power
          1800  W
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Color/finishing
          PC high gloss and matt
          Motor
          DC Motor

        • Features

          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Foldable handle
          No
          Coolshot
          Yes
          Dual voltage
          No
          Travel pouch
          No
          Ceramic
          No
          Ion conditioning
          No
          Number of attachments
          2
          Nozzle / Concentrator
          Yes
          Diffuser
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Weight & dimensions

          Product weight (excl. pack)
          485g
          Product size
          274 x 88 x 179mm
          A-Box Dimensions
          594 x 343 x 206mm
          A-Box Weight
          600g
          F-Box weight
          125g

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

