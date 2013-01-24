Home
    EssentialCare

    Hairdryer

    BHD006/03
      -{discount-value}

      EssentialCare Hairdryer

      BHD006/03
      This Philips Essential Care dryer gives you the power and care you need and it is designed for quieter* drying, with a 20 % sound improvement versus HP4940. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience wherever you go. See all benefits

      This Philips Essential Care dryer gives you the power and care you need and it is designed for quieter* drying, with a 20 % sound improvement versus HP4940. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience wherever you go. See all benefits

      This Philips Essential Care dryer gives you the power and care you need and it is designed for quieter* drying, with a 20 % sound improvement versus HP4940. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience wherever you go. See all benefits

      This Philips Essential Care dryer gives you the power and care you need and it is designed for quieter* drying, with a 20 % sound improvement versus HP4940. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience wherever you go. See all benefits

        Compact, powerful and 20% quieter*

        Designed by Philips sound experts

        • 1600W
        • Foldable handle
        • Worldwide voltage
        • Pouch
        1600W for gentle drying

        1600W for gentle drying

        This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

        3 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

        3 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

        This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.

        Designed for quieter drying

        Designed for quieter drying

        The design of the air inlet grill allows for increased air flow while, the shape and size of the dryer improves flow of the air through the dryer. The result is faster, more effective drying power. The Philips Essential Care 1600W, has a 20% sound imrpovement versus HP4940. This way you can dry your hair quietly without compromising on performance.

        Foldable handle for easy storage

        Foldable handle for easy storage

        This hairdryer has foldable handle, making it easy to pack, store and take with you anywhere you go.

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

        1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8m cord.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Wattage
          1600  W
          Power
          1600  W
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Color/finishing
          ABS high gloss and matt
          Motor
          DC Motor
          Voltage
          110-127 / 220-240  V

        • Features

          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Foldable handle
          Yes
          Coolshot
          Yes
          Dual voltage
          Yes
          Travel Pouch included
          Yes
          Ceramic
          No
          Ion conditioning
          No
          Number of attachments
          1
          Nozzle / Concentrator
          Yes
          Diffuser
          No

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Weight & dimensions

          Product weight (excl. pack)
          450g
          Product size
          125 x 80 x 245mm
          A-Box Dimensions
          356 x 283 x 273mm
          A-Box Weight
          370g
          F-Box weight
          85g

