2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHD006/03
Compact, powerful and 20% quieter*
This Philips Essential Care dryer gives you the power and care you need and it is designed for quieter* drying, with a 20 % sound improvement versus HP4940. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience wherever you go.
1600W
Foldable handle
Worldwide voltage
Pouch
This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.
3.5
of 5
8
Reviews
Mini
01/08/2015
Singapore
Efficient and quiet
This is the 2nd travel hair dryer I have bought from Philips and it is as efficient and powerful as the 1st one. Moreover, it is quieter than the 1st one. I highly recommend this model especially for travelers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
Lillie
01/11/2018
Singapore
Convenient to carry around. Powerful. Reasonably priced.
Convenient to carry around. Powerful. Reasonably priced.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
DWCY
21/06/2018
Singapore
Functional
Bought as a spare hairdryer for guests. Easy to use and does the job nicely with add-on. However, the 3-option switch did not feel very distinct. It's easy to switch to the highest level without paying attention. Pleasant sound. Not too warm even at the highest heat level.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer