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Discontinued

EssentialCareHairdryer

BHD006/03

3.5

| (8) Reviews

Compact, powerful and 20% quieter*

This Philips Essential Care dryer gives you the power and care you need and it is designed for quieter* drying, with a 20 % sound improvement versus HP4940. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience wherever you go.

See all benefits

Designed by Philips sound experts

Compact, powerful and 20% quieter*

  • 1600W

  • Foldable handle

  • Worldwide voltage

  • Pouch

1600W for gentle drying

1600W for gentle drying

This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

ThermoProtect temperature setting

ThermoProtect temperature setting

The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

3 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

3 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

8

Reviews

3

01/08/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Efficient and quiet

This is the 2nd travel hair dryer I have bought from Philips and it is as efficient and powerful as the 1st one. Moreover, it is quieter than the 1st one. I highly recommend this model especially for travelers.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer

01/11/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Convenient to carry around. Powerful. Reasonably priced.

Convenient to carry around. Powerful. Reasonably priced.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer

21/06/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Functional

Bought as a spare hairdryer for guests. Easy to use and does the job nicely with add-on. However, the 3-option switch did not feel very distinct. It's easy to switch to the highest level without paying attention. Pleasant sound. Not too warm even at the highest heat level.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer

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