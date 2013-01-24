Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    DryCare Essential

    Energy efficient hairdryer

    BHD029/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Dry fast, consume less energy Dry fast, consume less energy Dry fast, consume less energy
      -{discount-value}

      DryCare Essential Energy efficient hairdryer

      BHD029/03
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Dry fast, consume less energy

      Philips DryCare Essential, has an innovative fan design reaching a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer, with only 1600W energy use.* See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $75.00

      DryCare Essential Energy efficient hairdryer

      Dry fast, consume less energy

      Philips DryCare Essential, has an innovative fan design reaching a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer, with only 1600W energy use.* See all benefits

      Dry fast, consume less energy

      Philips DryCare Essential, has an innovative fan design reaching a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer, with only 1600W energy use.* See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $75.00

      DryCare Essential Energy efficient hairdryer

      Dry fast, consume less energy

      Philips DryCare Essential, has an innovative fan design reaching a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer, with only 1600W energy use.* See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hair-dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DryCare Essential

        DryCare Essential

        Energy efficient hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Dry fast, consume less energy

        • DryCare Essential
        • Ionic
        2100W drying performance with 1600W energy use

        2100W drying performance with 1600W energy use

        The new fan design allows you to reach a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer (drying rate of approximately 5g/min) with only 1600W energy use. This is equivalent to 23% energy saving*

        Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.

        Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution

        Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution

        The Even Heat Distribution feature, means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed evenly on your hair while you dry- even at high temperatures - and prevents the formation of damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating helping to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.

        3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control

        3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control

        Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling

        12mm concentrator for smooth focused airflow

        12mm concentrator for smooth focused airflow

        The 12mm concentrator focuses the flow of air for precision styling. Great for touch ups or to set your style.

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

        1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8m cord.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Nozzle / Concentrator
          Yes
          Number of attachments
          1
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Cool Shot
          Yes
          Ionic conditioning
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Power
          1600  W
          Motor
          DC Motor
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • compared with a 2100W Philips dryer (HP8230, IEC61855)

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us