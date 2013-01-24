Home
    DryCare Advanced

    Dryer

    BHD186/03
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      DryCare Advanced Dryer

      BHD186/03
      Overall Rating / 5

      Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.

      Continuous change of hot and cold airflow provides a pleasant sensation for hair and scalp. The drying power of 2200W and the TurboBoost setting give you the quick powerful drying and styling you need. See all benefits

      DryCare Advanced Dryer

        DryCare Advanced

        DryCare Advanced

        Dryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.

        • ThermoBalance sensor
        • Ionic
        • 2200W
        3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control

        Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.

        1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8m cord.

        Slim airflow concentrator for a perfect brushing

        The slim styling nozzle concentrate the flow of hair through the 11mm opening for precision styling on specific areas. Great for touch ups or to set your style.

        2200W of fast, high performance drying power

        This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Massaging diffuser to maximize volume & boosts curls

        The asymmetric massaging diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthy, boosting volume and reducing frizz. The rubber pins can be used to massage and stimulate the scalp and improve hair vitality. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser’s massaging pins add bounce and shape curls.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

        Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static and conditions the hair to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

        Turbo boost for extra fast drying

        The turbo boost button increases the airflow, to dry your hair even quicker.

        ThermoBalance provides active temperature protection

        ThermoBalance is an innovative Philips technology that provides smart and superior protection to your hair. The sensor diagnoses continuously the heat of air and constantly adjusts temperature for fast and healthy drying. When ThermoBalance Sensor is activated,the LED is on. You may then feel a pleasant and constant temperature changes, preventing the formation of damaging hotspots on your hair. Your hair and scalp are actively and constantly protected from over heating.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Wattage
          2200  W
          Power
          2200  W
          Motor
          DC Motor
          Cord length
          1.8 m

        • Features

          Foldable handle
          No
          Dual voltage
          No
          Ceramic coating
          No
          Ion conditioning
          Yes
          Diffuser
          Yes
          Nozzle / Concentrator
          Yes
          Number of attachments
          2
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Cool Shot
          Yes
          Travel Pouch included
          No

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • ThermoBalance setting vs. the highest setting of the product. Test done on the European hair.

