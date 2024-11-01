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    • Fast and powerful drying for professional results Fast and powerful drying for professional results Fast and powerful drying for professional results

      DryCare Pro Hairdryer

      BHD274/03

      Fast and powerful drying for professional results

      Philips Pro hairdryer has a professional AC motor that reaches up to 130 km/h* of air speed for fast and professional results. It also features the ThermoProtect setting for optimal temperature to protect from overheating.

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      Fast and powerful drying for professional results

      • Powerful AC motor
      • 2200W drying power
      • High air speed up to 130 km/h*
      • 2x more ions** for shiny hair
      Fast drying, powerful AC motor

      Fast drying, powerful AC motor

      Philips Pro hairdryer has a high performance AC motor developed for the professional market. It generates up to 130 km/h* of air speed for fast and effective results.

      2200W of fast, high performance drying power

      2200W of fast, high performance drying power

      This 2200W Pro hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes your drying and styling experience quicker and easier.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      2x more ions** for shiny, frizz-free hair

      2x more ions** for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine. Ionic care comes from an advanced ionizer which releases two times more ions** compared to a standard ionizer, enabling every strand of hair to be cared for from all angles.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

      Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure optimal control for precise and tailored styling.

      9 mm concentrator for focused airflow, great for styling

      9 mm concentrator for focused airflow, great for styling

      The 9 mm opening of the concentrator focuses the flow of air for precision styling on specific areas. The ideal attachement for brushing while drying and styling.

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser’s fine textured pins will add volume, maximize thickness, bounce and help shape curls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        9 mm

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        Volume diffuser

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220  V
        Cord length
        2  m
        Power
        2200  W
        Wattage
        2200  W
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Motor
        AC
        Drying speed
        up to 130 km/h*

      • Features

        Cool shot
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        6

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        2x ions
        ThermoProtect setting
        Yes

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      • Test in Philips lab in the Netherlands, 2018.  Tested without nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings.
      • * Tested in lab in China, 2018. Compared against Philips BHD176.

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