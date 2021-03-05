Powerful drying at a lower temperature
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.
See all benefits
Select a payment option
Suggested retail price: $49.00
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
This product
- {discount-value}
Powerful drying at a lower temperature with the ThermoProtect attachment 1600W ThermoProtect attachment 3 heat & speed settings 1600W of drying power
This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.
3 heat and speed settings
This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.
Cool air setting to finish your style
The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.
Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling
The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.
ThermoProtect attachment
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 10°C while still drying your hair quickly.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Attachments
Nozzle
14 mm ThermoProtect attachment
Yes
Technical specifications
Cord length
1.8
m Wattage
1600
W Voltage
220-240 V Motor
DC
Features
Storage hook
Yes Heat/Speed settings
3 Settings
Cool air setting
Service
2-year worldwide warranty
Yes
Caring technologies
ThermoProtect
Yes
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.