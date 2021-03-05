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    • Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature
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      3000 Series Hair Dryer

      BHD300/13

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

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      Suggested retail price: $49.00

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      3000 Series

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      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      with the ThermoProtect attachment

      • 1600W
      • ThermoProtect attachment
      • 3 heat & speed settings
      1600W of drying power

      1600W of drying power

      This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

      3 heat and speed settings

      3 heat and speed settings

      This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      ThermoProtect attachment

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 10°C while still drying your hair quickly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        14 mm
        ThermoProtect attachment
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Wattage
        1600  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Motor
        DC

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        3
        Settings
        Cool air setting

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes

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