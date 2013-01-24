  • 2-year warranty

    3000 Series

    Hair Dryer

    BHD300/13
    Powerful drying at a lower temperature
    • Play Pause

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

      3000 Series Hair Dryer

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

      3000 Series Hair Dryer

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

        Powerful drying at a lower temperature

        with the ThermoProtect attachment

        • 1600W
        • ThermoProtect attachment
        • 3 heat & speed settings
        1600W of drying power

        1600W of drying power

        This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

        3 heat and speed settings

        3 heat and speed settings

        This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

        Cool air setting to finish your style

        Cool air setting to finish your style

        The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

        Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

        Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

        The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

        ThermoProtect attachment

        The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 10°C while still drying your hair quickly.

        Technical Specifications

        • Caring technologies

          ThermoProtect
          Yes

        • Attachments

          ThermoProtect attachment
          Yes
          Nozzle
          14 mm

        • Features

          Heat/Speed settings
          3
          Settings
          Cool air setting
          Storage hook
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          1600  W
          Motor
          DC
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Cord length
          1.8  m

        • Service

          2-year worldwide warranty
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

